ELEHEAR Launches ElePro Plus, Bringing Live Tele-Audiology to OTC Hearing Care

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELEHEAR, the AI hearing technology company, today announced the launch of ElePro Plus, a live tele-audiology service that gives users one-on-one access to licensed professionals remotely, on their own schedule, through the ELEHEAR app.





ElePro Plus is available exclusively to ELEHEAR device owners and builds on ElePro Basic, ELEHEAR’s existing remote fitting service. The ElePro Plus service is currently available for the Beyond Series, with plans to expand the feature across the broader product ecosystem in the future.



While OTC hearing devices solved access to technology, most users still navigate fitting, fine-tuning, and adaptation on their own. According to the National Library of Medicine, 72% of OTC users sought a professional hearing evaluation, but only 56% received fitting support. ElePro Plus closes that gap with a standard 45-minute live video session combining remote assessment, personalized device optimization powered by ELEHEAR's fitting formulas, and a built-in follow-up. ElePro Plus is available on a per-session basis for $99, with no clinic visit required.



"OTC hearing technology solved the access problem, but access to a device isn't the same as access to expertise. ElePro Plus closes that gap,” says David Hogan, Managing Director at ELEHEAR. “Our users get a licensed audiologist working for them, tuning their devices for the rooms they actually live in. Hybrid care is where this category is headed, and we're building it now."



How it works

Users purchase a session through ELEHEAR's website, upload a recent audiogram or complete a hearing test in the app or during the session, and book directly with ELEHEAR's licensed professionals. During the live video session, the audiologist reviews the user's hearing profile, offers a live hearing test if preferred and fine-tunes their devices in real time.



“In a sound booth, I can make a hearing device perform perfectly and there is still benefit in that service for more severe cases. But ElePro Plus opens up a new opportunity for optimizing for a user’s real life. I'm tuning their hearing device in their own living environment. After thirty-six years in this field, that's an adjustment I've always wanted to see come to fruition,” says Linda Carr-Kraft, CCC-A, in-house audiologist at ELEHEAR.



ElePro Plus will launch first in Florida, Texas, California, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, and West Virginia, with plans to expand to additional states as regulatory frameworks allow, including through the Audiology & Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact (ASLP-IC), now enacted in 36 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The platform is fully HIPAA-compliant, with all sessions, records, and user data handled within a compliant infrastructure.



The launch follows a year of third-party recognition for ELEHEAR's hardware, including #1 rankings on HearAdvisor's 2026 Sound Performance, OTC Overall, and Best Value leaderboards.



Availability and Pricing

ElePro Plus will be available beginning August 17, 2026. ELEHEAR is running an early-bird offer, at $89 per session from Aug 17-23, with a regular price of $99 per session. Visit https://elehear.com/pages/elepro-plus for more details.





About ELEHEAR

ELEHEAR is an AI hearing company, developing hearing solutions for the future. Its proprietary self-developed core technologies, including its proprietary VOCCLEAR® algorithm, enable ultra-low-latency AI processing, noise reduction, and DNN-hybrid feedback cancellation. These innovations have earned recognition from professional teams worldwide, underscoring ELEHEAR's strong technical competitiveness in global markets. For more information, visit www.elehear.com.



