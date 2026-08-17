JOST Werke SE Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced JOST Werke SE (FSE: JST; OTCQX: JSTWF), a world-leading producer and supplier of safety- and mission-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. JOST Werke SE upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

JOST Werke SE begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “JSTWF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

JOST Werke SE offers mission-critical systems for on- and off-highway commercial vehicles that make hard work more efficient, easier and safer.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are delighted that JOST Werke SE is upgrading to OTCQX,” said Francis Land, Vice President, EMEA Business Development for OTC Markets. “This continues a significant trend for European growth companies looking to expand their access to the U.S. investor base through utilizing the 12g3-2(b) exemption from SEC filing and trading their securities on OTCQX.”

Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke SE, said, “Trading on OTCQX marks an important step in JOST's engagement with the international capital markets. With our broad manufacturing and sales footprint in the U.S., we have served the local transportation, agricultural, and construction equipment industries with our products for decades. In the first half of 2026, the AMERICAS region accounted for approximately 30% of our Group sales and earnings and remains a strategic growth market for JOST. We are therefore proud to expand our capital market access in line with our business development. OTCQX provides U.S. investors with efficient and transparent access to JOST shares while allowing us to retain the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as our primary listing. We look forward to sharing our investment case, inviting new investors to be part of JOST's growth story.”

Trading in European securities on OTC Markets reached $113.49 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 31.77% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Europe ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About JOST Werke SE

JOST is a world-leading producer and supplier of safety- and mission-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. Under the umbrella brand of JOST, the comprehensive range of products is categorized into systems for On-Highway (transport industry) and Off-Highway applications (agriculture and construction industries). JOST's global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Quicke and Hyva, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With its five core brands, the company is the global leading producer of fifth wheel couplings, landing gears, agricultural front loaders and front-end tipping cylinders. JOST employs over 6,500 staff worldwide, has sales and production sites in more than 35 countries, and operations on six continents.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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