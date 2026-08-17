Share buy-back program completed

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 42/2026 - August 17, 2026
On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew A/S initiated a share buy-back program of up to DKK400m, increased by additionally DKK 300m on April 30, 2026, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026. The program has now been successfully completed.
The programs were carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back programs were carried out from February 26, 2026, to August 14, 2026 with a maximum transaction value of the share buy-backs of DKK 700m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,475,000
|457.28
|674,487,200
|August 10, 2026
|10,000
|474.81
|4,748,100
|August 11, 2026
|11,000
|469.37
|5,163,070
|August 12, 2026
|11,000
|466.00
|5,126,000
|August 13, 2026
|11,000
|466.97
|5,136,670
|August 14, 2026
|11,200
|472.99
|5,297,488
|Total accumulated under the program
|1,529,200
|457.73
|699,958,528
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,782,588 shares, corresponding to 3.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
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