Share buy-back program completed

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 42/2026 - August 17, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew A/S initiated a share buy-back program of up to DKK400m, increased by additionally DKK 300m on April 30, 2026, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026. The program has now been successfully completed.

The programs were carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back programs were carried out from February 26, 2026, to August 14, 2026 with a maximum transaction value of the share buy-backs of DKK 700m.



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of



Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,475,000 457.28 674,487,200 August 10, 2026 10,000 474.81 4,748,100 August 11, 2026 11,000 469.37 5,163,070 August 12, 2026 11,000 466.00 5,126,000 August 13, 2026 11,000 466.97 5,136,670 August 14, 2026 11,200 472.99 5,297,488 Total accumulated under the program 1,529,200 457.73 699,958,528

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,782,588 shares, corresponding to 3.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

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