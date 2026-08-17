Share buy-back program completed

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 42/2026 - August 17, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew A/S initiated a share buy-back program of up to DKK400m, increased by additionally DKK 300m on April 30, 2026, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026. The program has now been successfully completed.

The programs were carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back programs were carried out from February 26, 2026, to August 14, 2026 with a maximum transaction value of the share buy-backs of DKK 700m.

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

 Number of

Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,475,000457.28674,487,200
August 10, 202610,000474.814,748,100
August 11, 202611,000469.375,163,070
August 12, 202611,000466.005,126,000
August 13, 202611,000466.975,136,670
August 14, 202611,200472.995,297,488
Total accumulated under the program1,529,200   457.73 699,958,528

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,782,588 shares, corresponding to 3.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments


Attachments

Fond-RU-42-2026-uk-SBB Encl_announcement_42-2026_SSB-AUG10-AUG14
GlobeNewswire

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