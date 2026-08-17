|Series
|RIKV 27 0217
|Settlement Date
|08/19/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|26,500
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|96.043
|/
|8.150
|Total Number of Bids Received
|28
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|37,500
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|23
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|23
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|96.043
|/
|8.150
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|96.164
|/
|7.890
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|96.043
|/
|8.150
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|96.092
|/
|8.044
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.164
|/
|7.890
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|95.996
|/
|8.250
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.068
|/
|8.096
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.42
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 27 0217
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Recommended Reading
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August 13, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKV 27 0217ISINIS0000039535Maturity Date02/17/2027Auction Date08/17/2026Settlement Date08/19/2026 On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction...Read More
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August 11, 2026 11:30 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 7. August, at the price...Read More