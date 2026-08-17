Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 27 0217

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 27 0217
Settlement Date 08/19/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 26,500
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 96.043/8.150
Total Number of Bids Received 28
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 37,500
Total Number of Successful Bids 23
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 23
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 96.043/8.150
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 96.164/7.890
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 96.043/8.150
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 96.092/8.044
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 96.164/7.890
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 95.996/8.250
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 96.068/8.096
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.42

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