Statement from Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bombardier, on Moody’s Ratings Upgrade to Ba2 from Ba3, While Maintaining a Positive Outlook

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moody's upgrade of Bombardier's credit rating from Ba3 to Ba2, while maintaining a positive outlook, is a clear recognition of the progress we have made in strengthening our business and financial profile. As our second credit rating upgrade from Moody's in the past 12 months, it reflects the consistent operational performance we have delivered and our sustained focus on deleveraging over recent years, as well as our strong track record of earnings growth, free cash flow generation and continued revenue diversification through our Services and Defense businesses.

This recognition comes as we continue to benefit from a strong backlog and solid growth prospects across all our business lines. It represents an important milestone in our journey to further strengthen Bombardier's financial profile and create long-term value for all stakeholders. As we build on this momentum, we remain committed to executing with discipline against our strategic priorities.

Most importantly, this achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Bombardier team. Their focus on delivering excellence every day and serving our customers has been instrumental in helping us reach this milestone.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com .

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform