Montauk Brewing Company Expands Its Coastal Footprint with New North Shore Brewpub

MONTAUK, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Brewing Co., the coastal lifestyle and craft beer brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) that captures the laid-back energy of Montauk and resonates with fans well beyond the East End, is bringing more of its come-as-you-are spirit to Long Island with the opening of its second brewpub location in the village of Port Jefferson, New York.

Known for fresh, easy-drinking beers, surf-town energy and its iconic red Brew Barn steps from the beach, Montauk Brewing has become a symbol of good times on the East End — where locals, weekenders and craft beer fans come together over a shared love of sun, salt air and community.

Now open at 22 Mill Creek Road in Port Jefferson, the new 800-square-foot brewpub expands that unmistakable Montauk experience to Long Island’s North Shore, creating a new destination for fresh pours, familiar favorites and the brand’s relaxed coastal vibe.

“We started Montauk Brewing Company because we wanted to share the spirit of our hometown with everyone,” said Vaughan Cutillo, co-founder of Montauk Brewing Co. “This new location is a testament not only to that original goal, but to our fans and partners who have helped us grow beyond the doors of our red barn.”

The new location captures the Montauk brand and what it stands for completely: first waves, beach days, good friends, fresh beer, local flavor and a come-as-you-are energy. Patrons will be able to sip on Montauk Brewing Co. staples, like Wave Chaser IPA and The Surf Beer, as well as summer favorites like Summer Ale, Watermelon Session Ale and Summer Sour.

“Port Jefferson, with its classic, easy-going coastal village charm, really felt like a natural fit, and we are dedicated to bringing the high-quality experience and brews we provide on the East End to Port Jeff,” Cutillo added.

Come out and celebrate the opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and live music on Wednesday, August 19 from 5:00-7:00PM in Port Jefferson.

For the most up to date event information, visit the brewpub, or our website at www.montaukbrewingco.com or follow us on social media @montaukbrewco.

About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto “Come as You Are,” honoring adventure, surf culture, local community and the simple pleasures of coastal living. From its iconic red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, located just steps from the surf, Montauk Brewing has grown from a hometown favorite into a lifestyle brand shaped by the people and places around it — beach crews, local regulars, weekenders, artists, makers and everyone drawn to the open, unpretentious spirit of the East End.

Rooted in summer, community and the no-frills good life, Montauk Brewing invites consumers to chase their wave, pull up a stool, share a round and carry the feeling of Montauk wherever the season takes them.

For further information about Montauk Brewing Company, please visit www.montaukbrewingco.com and follow @montaukbrewco on all social media platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

For further information, please contact:

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95cc1a93-9fce-4921-8d3e-55e11b6390e7