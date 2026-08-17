Abaxx Technologies Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Q2 2026 Highlights:

Total volume: 888,902 contracts, up 276% from Q1 2026

ADV: 14,572 contracts, up 276% from Q1 2026

Daily average open interest: 641, up 129% from Q1 2026

Year-to-Date Highlights (as of June 30, 2026):

Total volume: 1,125,040 contracts, up 613% from the last six months of 2025

ADV: 9,222 contracts, up 648% from the last six months of 2025

Daily average open interest: 472, up 28% from the last six months of 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2026. All financial references are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The Company’s financial results reflect its decision to accelerate its plans for growing participation on Abaxx Exchange, in support of its goal of reaching 1 million ADV over the next 3–5 years. Abaxx raised capital and put it to work, expanding Abaxx Exchange’s business development team and building the initial market liquidity that will further accelerate commercial participation in its futures markets.

Key Business

Metrics Q2 2026 Q1 2026 % Change QoQ H1 2026 % Change vs. H2 2025 Total Volume

(contracts) 888,902 236,138 +276% 1,125,040 +613% Avg Daily Volume

(contracts) 14,572 3,872 +276% 9,222 +648% Avg Daily Open Interest 641 280 +129% 472 +28% Transaction and Clearing Fees $4,496,409 $1,415,603 +218% $5,912,012 +503% Liquidity-related Credits $4,494,753 $1,422,769 +216% $5,917,522 —





Liquidity and Cash Management Q2 2026 Q1 2026 H1 2026 Net Cash Spending $16,346,135 $12,270,744 $28,616,879 Cash and Cash Equivalents $95,074,348 $44,816,432 $95,074,348



The Company increased spending during Q2 2026 to expand Abaxx Exchange’s business development team and market maker and liquidity provider programs, contributing to a net cash spend of $16.3 million, compared with $12.3 million in Q1 2026 and $13.2 million in Q4 2025. Net cash spend is calculated as total operating expenses less share-based compensation, total revenue, investment and interest income, and other income.

Including $12.4 million of non-cash items, the Company reported a net loss of $28.8 million in Q2 2026, compared with a net loss of $21.6 million in Q1 2026. These non-cash items included a $6.1 million unrealized loss on derivatives resulting from the effect of the decline in the Company’s share price during the quarter on its outstanding convertible debentures.

Abaxx raised $69.0 million in gross proceeds during Q2 at $54.25 per share and ended the quarter with $95.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared with $62.6 million as of December 31, 2025, remaining in a secure financial position.

Q2 2026 Execution Highlights

Global Data Distribution: Abaxx Exchange market data and pricing is now available on more than 400,000 institutional terminals through LSEG and Bloomberg, with licensing and distribution infrastructure in place to support future recurring market data revenue.





Abaxx Exchange market data and pricing is now available on more than 400,000 institutional terminals through LSEG and Bloomberg, with licensing and distribution infrastructure in place to support future recurring market data revenue. Institutional & China Clearing Access: Yongan International Financial (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“ Yongan International SG ”) became Abaxx Exchange’s first mainland China-backed clearing and trading member, strengthening the connectivity needed to grow participation and volume across Asia, alongside the 6 existing direct and indirect clearing members.





Yongan International Financial (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“ ”) became Abaxx Exchange’s first mainland China-backed clearing and trading member, strengthening the connectivity needed to grow participation and volume across Asia, alongside the 6 existing direct and indirect clearing members. Exchange Product Development: Abaxx Exchange introduced Silver Singapore and Enwex Germany Solar futures, bringing the Exchange’s product suite to 18 contracts. Following the launch of Silver futures on May 22, 2026, the contract reached a total volume of 107,477 contracts, or an ADV of 4,134 contracts per day.





Abaxx Exchange introduced Silver Singapore and Enwex Germany Solar futures, bringing the Exchange’s product suite to 18 contracts. Following the launch of Silver futures on May 22, 2026, the contract reached a total volume of 107,477 contracts, or an ADV of 4,134 contracts per day. MarketOS™ Technology Commercialization: The Company entered into a commercial agreement with Alta Alternative Investments Pte. Ltd. (“ Alta ”) to advance the use of money market fund shares as yield-bearing, T+0 margin collateral at Abaxx Clearing¹, and an MoU to support development of the Cambodian National Futures Exchange. MarketOS™ is now advancing toward commercial use inside Abaxx Clearing and with third parties, designed to support more capital-efficient clearing on Abaxx and create a path to technology revenue from third-party deployments.





The Company entered into a commercial agreement with Alta Alternative Investments Pte. Ltd. (“ ”) to advance the use of money market fund shares as yield-bearing, T+0 margin collateral at Abaxx Clearing¹, and an MoU to support development of the Cambodian National Futures Exchange. MarketOS™ is now advancing toward commercial use inside Abaxx Clearing and with third parties, designed to support more capital-efficient clearing on Abaxx and create a path to technology revenue from third-party deployments. Technology Product Development: As software increasingly acts on behalf of firms, the Company formed Abaxx Labs and released Agents++, extending seven years of work on globally resolvable identity infrastructure to AI agents. The same identity and permission controls developed for people and institutions can now be applied to the software acting on their behalf.

“We’re in year 7 of our 10-year plan, and this has been our best quarter yet,” said Josh Crumb, Founder and CEO of Abaxx. “Our prices are now live on Bloomberg and LSEG, liquidity and order book depth are growing, and that activity is accelerating commercial onboarding. Yongan International SG became our first mainland China-backed clearing and trading member, and MarketOS™ is moving toward commercialization. This quarter, we deliberately invested in building participation in our markets. Our focus remains Abaxx Exchange’s growth and the commercialization of MarketOS™ and ID++; while the pace of that investment remains a lever we can use to extend runway as Abaxx Exchange revenues grow. We’re strengthening our position as an independent clearinghouse sitting between East and West, with high-level engagement across Washington, China and the Middle East, while building the value of our exchange network, which we expect to drive higher transaction and clearing fees and market data revenues over the next three to four quarters.”

Accounting Changes Related to Market Maker and Liquidity Provider Program Payments

During the quarter, the Company determined that liquidity-related credits paid to market makers and liquidity providers constitute consideration payable to customers under IFRS 15 and should be deducted from transaction and clearing fees before stating Company revenue. These payments were previously presented within operating expenses under ‘Travel, marketing, and promotion’. Liquidity-related credits totaled $4,494,753 in Q2 2026.

The Company also determined that delays in when market makers and liquidity providers invoice the Company for payments earned under these programs could result in those payments being recognized in a period subsequent to the underlying program activity. As a result, program payments are now recognized in the quarter in which they are earned rather than when Abaxx Exchange receives and pays the invoice.

Applying these determinations to Q1 2026 would reclassify $543,357 of program payments previously included in travel, marketing and promotion expenses as a reduction in transaction and clearing revenue and recognize $1,310,000 million of March 2026 program payments in Q1 2026 rather than when the invoices were subsequently received and paid.

As a result, Q1 2026 revenue would decrease by $1,422,769, operating expenses would decrease by $112,769, and net loss and comprehensive loss would increase by $1,310,000 million. As of March 31, 2026, total liabilities would increase and total shareholders’ equity would decrease by $1,310,000 million, with no impact on cash and cash equivalents or total assets. Because these programs are relatively new, there would be no significant change to prior quarters.

Arithmetical errors in incorporating these changes into the unaudited financial statements and MD&A filed August 14, 2026 overstated Q2 2026 operating expenses by $1.3 million. As corrected, Q2 2026 operating expenses were $19.2 million, compared with restated operating expenses of $15.0 million in Q1 2026, an increase of $4.2 million, or 28%, from Q1 2026.

The H1 2026 income statement was accurate as presented, and the arithmetical errors did not affect the June 30, 2026 balance sheet. The errors have been corrected, reviewed by the Company’s external auditors and reflected in the re-filed unaudited quarterly financial statements and MD&A available on SEDAR+ and the Company’s investor relations website at investors.abaxx.tech.

Q2 2026 Earnings and Business Update Call

The Company will host its Q2 2026 Earnings and Business Update webcast today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter’s results. Prepared remarks will be followed by a live Q&A session. The live webcast can be accessed through the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.abaxx.tech under ‘Events’.

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¹ subject to completion of all regulatory processes

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s second-quarter 2026 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and which are available on SEDAR+ and the Company’s investor relations website at investors.abaxx.tech.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX: ABXX | OTCQX: ABXXF) is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

For more information, visit investors.abaxx.tech, abaxx.exchange, abaxxspot.com and smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media Inquiries

Tara Hayes

Email: tara@abaxx.tech

Investor Inquiries

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “purpose”, “goal”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx’s plans for growing participation on Abaxx Exchange, Abaxx’s goal of reaching 1 million ADV over the next 3–5 years, the goal of building market liquidity that will further accelerate commercial participation on Abaxx Exchange, the development of higher transaction and clearing fees and market data revenues over the next three to four quarters and Abaxx’s role in the development of energy and commodities markets. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx’s products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx’s securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: the failure of energy, commodity markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third-party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’s normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.