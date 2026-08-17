Netflix’s Voicemails for Isabelle Creator Leah McKendrick to Receive Claire's Place Foundation's 2026 Clairity Spotlight Award

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation , a nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis, is proud to announce that acclaimed writer, director and actress Leah McKendrick, creator of Netflix's hit romantic comedy Voicemails for Isabelle , will receive the 2026 Clairity Spotlight Award at Sunset Royale: An Evening on the Water Celebrating 15 Years of Claire Wineland's Legacy on Saturday, September 19, 2026, aboard the luxurious FantaSea One Yacht in Marina del Rey.

Presented annually by Claire's Place Foundation, the Clairity Spotlight Award honors storytellers whose work inspires hope, sparks meaningful conversations and shines a light on the cystic fibrosis (CF) community. Leah is being recognized for helping bring the lived experience of CF to millions of viewers through Voicemails for Isabelle, introducing audiences to an authentic, funny and deeply human character living with CF.

“I am honored to be receiving the 2026 Clairity Spotlight Award,” said Leah McKendrick. “Cystic fibrosis, like so many chronic illnesses, has long been underrepresented in pop culture - or portrayed in a way that fails to capture the full rainbow spectrum of those living with it. I wanted audiences to fall in love with a character who is darkly funny, relatably chaotic, sparkling and brave and also happens to have CF. Isabelle is so much more than her illness - she is the human embodiment of hope and hilarity - just as Claire was. Claire was a source of inspiration for me as I made Voicemails, and I am deeply grateful to play a small part in continuing her legacy of joy, courage and radical vulnerability.”

"Claire believed that stories could change hearts, and Leah has done exactly that," said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. "Through Voicemails for Isabelle, she has introduced millions of people to cystic fibrosis with honesty, humor and humanity. She created a character audiences fell in love with while showing that people living with CF are so much more than their diagnosis. We are thrilled to honor Leah for using her extraordinary talent to continue changing perceptions and helping Claire's message reach even more people.”

The award will be presented during Sunset Royale: An Evening on the Water Celebrating 15 Years of Claire's Legacy, a new fundraising event celebrating the foundation's 15th anniversary and raising critical funds for children and families affected by CF. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening aboard the FantaSea One Yacht featuring coastal views, casino gaming, exceptional dining, exciting auctions, inspiring stories and special guests.

Sunset Royale takes place on Saturday, September 19, 2026, in Marina del Rey, California. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now at www.clairesplacefoundation.org/cruise .

About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.