Notice of Annual General Meeting 7 September 2026

Oslo, 17 August 2026: The Annual General Meeting of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA will be held at Schjødt AS' offices at Tordenskiolds gate 12, Oslo on 7 September 2026 at 14:30 local (Oslo) time (CEST). Please find attached the notice for the meeting including the attendance and proxy forms in English and Norwegian.

Shareholders may register their attendance digitally on VPS Investor Portal by following this link https://investor.vps.no/garm/auth/login

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

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