Quantum Cyber to Participate in Invitation-Only 1640 Society Hamptons Family Office Wealth Forum 2026

Norwalk, CT, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced its participation in the 1640 Society Hamptons Family Office Wealth Forum 2026, an invitation-only gathering convening single-family offices, multi-family office principals, homeland security and defense-oriented fund managers, former U.S. federal officials, sitting members of the United States Senate, and select Nasdaq-listed operating executives.

Quantum Cyber will be represented on the Forum’s “The Future of Defense Tech” panel by Peter O’Rourke, President and Director of Quantum Drones Corporation, the Company’s wholly owned U.S. defense subsidiary, and by Nadab “Niddy” Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer and President of Project LightShift, the Company’s exclusive quantum antenna technology licensor. Mr. O’Rourke is a former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Trump Administration, a U.S. military veteran, and a former Nasdaq board chairman. Mr. Akhtar leads Project LightShift, which in June 2026 executed a definitive exclusive license agreement with Quantum Cyber for its quantum antenna technology, the quantum computing coordination layer of the Company’s System-of-Systems platform.

On the panel, the two representatives are expected to address the acceleration of autonomous systems within U.S. homeland security and defense procurement, the strategic role of quantum-accelerated AI and quantum antenna technology in next-generation unmanned platforms, and Quantum Cyber’s on-shore manufacturing buildout at its recently acquired Bridgeport, Connecticut facility.

The 1640 Society is a private, curated network of ultra-high-net-worth families, institutional allocators, and policy leaders. The 2026 Hamptons Forum agenda spans space, defense, cybersecurity, longevity, and generational wealth, and includes sitting U.S. senators, former ambassadors, federal commissioners, billion-dollar hedge fund principals, and multiple family office chief investment officers.

“The 1640 Society brings together exactly the constituencies most relevant to what Quantum Cyber is building: family capital that thinks in decades, homeland security allocators, and former federal executives who understand how autonomous defense procurement actually works,” said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber N.V. “Having Peter O’Rourke and Niddy Akhtar on the defense technology panel places both the federal-facing and the quantum technology sides of our platform in front of that audience at a moment when the Trump Administration’s Drone Dominance program and domestic manufacturing framework are creating a generational opportunity for U.S.-based autonomous systems companies.”

Quantum Cyber’s participation advances the Company’s continued outreach to institutional and family office capital in parallel with its ongoing federal engagement, U.S. manufacturing buildout, and expanding patent portfolio across autonomous UAVs, counter-UAS ammunition, EMP shielding, naval mine countermeasures, and quantum antenna applications.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company’s participation at the 1640 Society Hamptons Family Office Wealth Forum 2026, the anticipated benefits of investor and federal engagement, the development and commercialization of the Company’s autonomous defense technologies, the acquisition and buildout of the Bridgeport, Connecticut manufacturing facility, and the execution of the Company’s System-of-Systems strategy. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including changes to federal procurement priorities; (iii) inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; (iv) failure to secure U.S. government contracts or procurement approvals; and (v) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors may be found in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2026, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 15, 2026, and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

Email: qucy@arxhq.com