Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 33 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026. As outlined in Company Announcement no. 48 of 14 August 2026, the programme was extended with up to DKK 170 million, increasing the total amount of which Schouw & Co. will acquire shares to up to DKK 410 million.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 7 August 2026 242,183 646.46 156,560,665 Monday, 10 August 2026 2,900 620.29 1,798,832 Tuesday, 11 August 2026 2,900 619.12 1,795,458 Wednesday, 12 August 2026 2,800 633.37 1,773,440 Thursday, 13 August 2026 3,000 629.00 1,887,000 Friday, 14 August 2026 3,200 683.00 2,185,600 In the period 10 August 2026 - 14 August 2026 14,800 637.86 9,440,330 Accumulated until 14 August 2026 256,983 645.96 166,000,995 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,494,776 treasury shares corresponding to 9.98% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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