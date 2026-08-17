The Bongino Report PM with Dan Bongino and Shawn Farash to Launch Nationwide on August 24th

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One, one of the largest radio networks in America, today announced the launch of The Bongino Report PM with Dan Bongino and Shawn Farash, a new three-hour weekday radio program distributed nationally by Westwood One. The show debuts on Monday, August 24, 2026, and airs Monday through Friday, from 3:00pm to 6:00pm ET.

Combining Shawn Farash’s energetic style with Dan Bongino’s influential voice and signature analysis, the program delivers breaking news, insightful commentary, compelling conversations, and a comprehensive look at the stories shaping America each day.

The program is structured to provide listeners with a dynamic blend of live interaction and insightful analysis:

Hour One features a live show hosted by Shawn Farash, offering timely reactions, audience engagement, and sharp commentary on the day’s most important headlines.

Hours Two and Three feature Dan Bongino, providing listeners with his distinctive perspective on politics, current events, culture, and the issues driving the national conversation.





The launch expands Westwood One’s lineup of premium spoken-word programming and delivers affiliates a powerful afternoon offering that’s designed to attract engaged audiences.

Dan Bongino said: “I’m excited to partner with Shawn to bring listeners a daily program focused on the stories that matter most. Our goal is simple: deliver honest analysis and keep our audience informed and engaged. Radio remains one of the most powerful ways to connect directly with people, and I’m excited to be back on Westwood One!”

Shawn Farash commented: “This is an incredible opportunity for me to connect with listeners across the country every day. Working alongside Dan and the team at Westwood One allows us to bring a fresh, energetic approach to afternoons while staying focused on the stories our audience cares about most.”

Collin Jones, President, Westwood One, noted: “The Bongino Report PM brings together two distinctive voices with strong audience appeal and creates a compelling new destination for afternoon radio. Dan Bongino and Shawn Farash each bring a passionate following, and we are thrilled to offer affiliates a dynamic program that delivers timely content and engages listeners in afternoon drive.”

For more information about The Bongino Report PM, visit: https://www.westwoodone.com/programs/category/news-and-talk/. For affiliate sales inquiries, contact Susan Stephens, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Content, Westwood One, 512.666.5216, sstephens@westwoodone.com.

About Dan Bongino

Dan served as Deputy Director of the FBI during the second Trump administration from 2025 to 2026. His public service career began with the NYPD in 1995, followed by the U.S. Secret Service in 1999, where he served on the Presidential Protective Division under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

A multiple-time New York Times bestselling author, Dan has hosted Fox News’ Unfiltered, a nationally syndicated radio show, and the country’s top-rated livestream podcast, The Dan Bongino Show. Dan holds an MBA from Penn State University, as well as an MA and BA from the City University of New York.​

About Shawn Farash

Shawn Farash is a conservative activist and political commentator with a passion for America's founding principles and the values that continue to make the nation exceptional. Originally from Long Island, New York, and now proudly calls the free state of Tennessee home.

Known for an uncanny Donald Trump impression that has entertained millions, Shawn has built a loyal audience by combining humor with thoughtful political commentary. Whether discussing breaking news, culture, or the issues shaping the country, he approaches every conversation with a straightforward style, a healthy dose of wit, and an unwavering belief in the American experiment.

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media, is one of the largest audio networks in America. We’re home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, and Westwood One 24/7 Sports Network. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, visit www.westwoodone.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 384 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, US Soccer, AP News, and the Academy of Country Music Awards, across more than 7,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, a leading national audio network; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information, visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Media Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media and Westwood One, 512.633.4084, lisa@dollcomm.com.