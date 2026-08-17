Sunrun to Supply Voltus with Energy Capacity for AI Hyperscaler Agreements

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America's largest provider of residential battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, today announced an agreement with Voltus, a leading distributed energy resource platform, to support Voltus’s Bring Your Own Capacity™ programs for AI hyperscalers. Under the agreement, Sunrun will provide energy capacity from a portion of its thousands of residential storage-plus-solar systems in PJM and MISO grid regions, helping deliver reliable, flexible power to support growing electricity demand.

Last year, Voltus announced its Bring Your Own Capacity (BYOC) program, a first-of-its-kind solution that enables large loads like hyperscalers to bring firm, flexible capacity to the table to facilitate data center interconnection and support the grid. As part of that program, Voltus will orchestrate flexible distributed resources — such as batteries and smart thermostats — to reduce energy demand when the grid needs it. And, homes and businesses get paid for participating. This enables new capacity for the system, channels investment into local communities, and strengthens the grids that serve data centers coming online.

“Meeting growing energy demand requires us to maximize every single electron available across the country,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “In collaboration with Voltus, we are providing critical capacity from home batteries supported by funding from hyperscalers. This is just the beginning of what distributed energy assets can achieve.”

“BYOC is about turning distributed resources into capacity the grid can count on, and maximizing value for the end user,” said Dana Guernsey, CEO of Voltus. “This partnership brings together Sunrun’s residential scale with Voltus’s market-integrated flexibility platform so distributed capacity can support reliability, affordability, and growth as electricity demand increases.”

The Sunrun-Voltus collaboration builds on the recent and separate initiative by Sunrun, Renew Home and Tesla focused on unlocking more than 16.8 gigawatts of flexible capacity from home batteries, solar, smart thermostats, and EVs. Together, these efforts are unlocking existing distributed energy resources to help meet growing demand from data centers and utilities quickly, affordably, and reliably.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America’s largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lowers energy costs. Learn more at www.sunrun.com .

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Voltus's commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .

Media Contact

Wyatt Semanek

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

press@sunrun.com

Mona Khaldi

press@voltus.co

Investor & Analyst Contact

Patrick Jobin

SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer

investors@sunrun.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include Sunrun’s and Voltus’s plans to use and commit distributed energy capacity; the anticipated orchestration of residential energy resources; expected customer compensation; anticipated grid-reliability, affordability, and growth benefits; and the potential to unlock flexible capacity and help meet demand from data centers and utilities.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “will,” “can,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including customer enrollment and authorization; battery availability, performance, and dispatch accuracy; Sunrun’s ability to make the contemplated capacity available; Voltus’s performance; customer compensation; applicable utility and PJM market rules, implementation, and settlement processes; regulatory requirements; partner performance; market demand; and the parties’ ability to achieve the anticipated benefits; and such other risks and uncertainties identified in the reports that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements used herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.