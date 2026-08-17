Diligent Robotics, a Serve Robotics Company, Begins Rolling Out Moxi 2.0

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diligent Robotics, a Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) company and the team behind Moxi, one of the world’s largest deployed fleet of mobile manipulation robots working alongside hospital care teams, today announced it has begun rolling out Moxi 2.0 to health system customers across the U.S. The next generation platform is shaped by five years of operations from over 25 hospitals.

Its launch also marks the debut of Diligent’s learning flywheel: a proprietary World Model that learns from the experience of the company’s fleet and improves continually with every deployment. As part of Serve Robotics, Diligent benefits from shared investment in physical AI research, accelerating the pace of innovation across its hospital deployments.

For hospitals, the Moxi 2.0 means faster, more confident deliveries and longer robot operating hours, all without changes to existing infrastructure. Its platform was developed using NVIDIA Isaac Sim open simulation framework and aspects of the NVIDIA Cosmos open world models such as the 3D lidar tokenizer. Moxi 2.0 includes upgraded NVIDIA-powered A2000 compute that perceives and interprets its surroundings 10–15 times faster than the previous generation, enabling quicker responses in dynamic hospital environments like crowded hallways, opening elevator doors and shifting foot traffic.

The Moxi 2.0 platform architecture prioritizes modularity, with specialized packaging that facilitates seamless integration of next-generation compute systems as emerging technologies become available. In addition, Diligent’s learning flywheel turns real-world deployment into smarter software updates. Designed specifically for hospital workflows, Moxi operates within existing infrastructure from day one, with no facility modifications, specialized automation systems, or lengthy IT overhauls required.

“Today we’re deploying our most sophisticated physical AI platform yet,” said Andrea Thomaz, founder and CEO of Diligent Robotics. “Hospital hallways are some of the most dynamic environments a robot can operate in, full of fast-moving people, doors, and carts, all in tight spaces. To operate safely in that world, our first-generation platform often had to move conservatively. Moxi 2.0 is built with the compute, sensors and models to reason about that complexity in real time, so Moxi can move with more confidence without compromising safety.”

Moxi 2.0 is now rolling out to health systems including Endeavor Health Edward Hospital, Providence Saint John’s Health Center and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, with deployments expanding across the U.S. Diligent is actively taking orders from health systems ready to bring the platform to their hospitals.

Key upgrades in the latest Moxi 2.0 platform include:

10x onboard compute, 10–15x faster perception: Upgraded processing enables faster real-time decision-making and more confident navigation through dynamic hospital environments.

Upgraded processing enables faster real-time decision-making and more confident navigation through dynamic hospital environments. Robotic World Model: A new physical AI architecture purpose-built for the complexity of hospital environments, designed to strengthen navigation, task completion, and adaptation over time as the learning flywheel feeds new fleet experience back into the World Model.

A new physical AI architecture purpose-built for the complexity of hospital environments, designed to strengthen navigation, task completion, and adaptation over time as the learning flywheel feeds new fleet experience back into the World Model. Up to 18 hours of operating time per day: With a runtime of up to 9 hours at a time and 30% faster charging Moxi is ready for long shifts.

With a runtime of up to 9 hours at a time and 30% faster charging Moxi is ready for long shifts. Improved autonomy and recovery: Enhanced handling of edge cases means Moxi can resolve more situations independently, keeping deliveries moving.

Enhanced handling of edge cases means Moxi can resolve more situations independently, keeping deliveries moving. Upgraded cameras, sensors, and storage: Moxi 2.0 adds an expanded sensor suite and redesigned storage drawers.

Moxi 2.0 adds an expanded sensor suite and redesigned storage drawers. Redesigned handles and ergonomics: Informed by direct feedback from nurses and pharmacy teams, making it easier for care teams to interact with Moxi when they need to.

Our latest platform is designed to feed the learning flywheel faster. With upgraded sensors and enhanced edge compute, Moxi 2.0 now captures richer signals from the full complexity of working hospitals. As that experience flows into Diligent’s cloud training infrastructure, each iteration of the World Model sharpens Moxi’s understanding of hospital environments, edge-case recovery, and task execution, a compounding loop of better data, stronger models, and more capable robots that delivers more value to hospitals with every software update.

“We’ve spent years in the field learning what hospitals actually need,” said Thomaz. “This is just the beginning of what a true learning flywheel makes possible.”

The cloud infrastructure powering this flywheel was built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Diligent trained Moxi’s World Model on Amazon SageMaker HyperPod enabling continuous improvement from deployment data at scale. T-Mobile for Business has collaborated with Diligent to help ensure reliable network access across complex hospital environments and plan for private 5G hospital deployments ahead. All safety and autonomy behaviors run onboard, so Moxi completes tasks end-to-end even without Wi-Fi, with cellular fallback available when hospital networks have dead zones.

“Moxi has become an integral team member at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” says Omkar Kulkarni, Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “Since Moxi joined our team, it has completed more than 40,000 deliveries, representing over 16,000 hours of work that our staff didn’t have to spend transporting supplies and medications across the hospital. We expanded our Moxi fleet from two to three robots over time, and utilization continues to grow, increasing more than 10% in the second quarter alone. Our nursing leaders and pharmacy team appreciate that we’re investing in technology that allows team members to work at the top of their skill set.”

To learn more about Moxi 2.0 or bring Moxi to your hospital, visit www.diligentrobots.com .

About Diligent Robotics

Founded in 2017, Diligent Robotics is an Austin-based physical AI company and a Serve Robotics (NASDAQ: SERV) company. Diligent creates socially intelligent, AI-native mobile manipulation robots to drive workflow efficiency in healthcare. Its robot assistant Moxi operates in 25+ hospitals across the U.S., helping care teams with routine tasks such as delivering medications and lab samples to free them for patient care and prevent burnout. Founded by a team of social robotics experts, Diligent is proud to be at the forefront of human-centered robotics. For more information, visit www.diligentrobots.com.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) designs and operates autonomous robots that navigate complex, human-centric environments. Since spinning off from Uber in 2021, Serve has deployed more than 2,000 robots across the U.S., reaching a population of approximately 3 million and supporting delivery for more than 4,000 restaurants. In 2026, Serve acquired Diligent Robotics, expanding its operations beyond sidewalk delivery into indoor service robots used in hospitals. Serve designs both the hardware and software behind its robots, enabling them to work safely in public and private environments at scale.

For more information, visit www.serverobotics.com or follow the company on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when we or our management are discussing our beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent management’s belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Diligent’s future revenue generation, business and investment strategy, ability to expand to additional markets, capabilities of the Moxi robots, and timing and ability to scale to commercial production.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in filings made by Serve Robotics with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as supplemented by the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and in its subsequent SEC filings. We can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Christy Warring

cwarring@diligentrobots.com

281-684-3184

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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