Rent a Bedside Table in Pune, Gurgaon and Hyderabad Instead of Buying in 2026 as ₹3,500–₹9,000 Purchases Lose to ₹102 a Month With Repairs, Relocation and Collection Included From Rentomojo

Bangalore, India, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cheapest furniture in a home often carries the worst ratio of hassle to value, and the bedside table is the standing example. Listed from ₹102 a month on Rentomojo against ₹3,500 to ₹9,000 to buy, it is increasingly rented rather than owned across Pune, Gurgaon and Hyderabad, usually as part of a fuller bedroom or whole-home plan rather than on its own. Rental platforms operating across the three cities are recording that behaviour most consistently in IT-corridor housing and high-churn rental neighbourhoods. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/furniture/bedside-tables-on-rent

The demand tracks the mobile corridors. Pune's Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Viman Nagar; Gurgaon's Cyber City, Sohna Road and DLF Phase 3; and Hyderabad's HITEC City, Gachibowli and Kondapur all show the same habit, with households completing a room in full without buying the small items they cannot move economically. In these markets a bedroom is furnished in a single pass at move-in, and the pieces that complicate that pass are not the expensive ones but the minor ones that have to be sourced, transported and eventually disposed of individually. A household that has already arranged a bed, a mattress and a wardrobe rarely wants to make three further trips for a pair of bedside units, and the time cost of doing so is a recurring reason the category is added to a plan rather than bought.

The economics are revealing precisely because the item is inexpensive. The purchase price is minor; the cost that dominates is everything after it, namely transport on relocation, the occasional repair to drawer runners and laminate surfaces, and a resale value close to zero. Low-value furniture is almost never resold and far more often discarded at the end of a lease. On a two-year tenancy with one inter-city move, the handling and replacement cost of a ₹3,500 to ₹9,000 bedside unit can approach or exceed what it cost in the first place. Small furniture is written off rather than resold at the end of most tenancies, which makes purchase price a poor guide to the total cost of owning it.

Bundling solves it cleanly. On Rentomojo, bedside tables come in wood, engineered-wood and drawer-storage designs, available individually but most often added to bedroom and whole-home plans, delivered with assembly at a network-average 2.54 days. A three-month minimum tenure extending to 36 months, clear monthly pricing, and included free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation cover the practical questions renters ask before completing a room. The ₹3,500 to ₹9,000 cost of buying a bedside unit against a ₹102 a month rental line is increasingly being cited in cost-control conversations among short-stay and project-bound households furnishing a bedroom in one go.

As previously announced, the category behaves differently from large furniture in one important respect. Households rarely search for a bedside table on its own; they reach it while assembling a bedroom around a bed, a mattress and a wardrobe. Folded into a room-level plan, bedside tables and comparable small pieces let a household finish a setup at a single monthly rate and a single delivery slot, without accumulating low-value items that ownership writes off at the end of every tenancy. That servicing and logistics load is carried in-house by 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters, described in the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus as the largest such team among leading platforms, alongside 21 warehouses spanning 444,486 square feet.

Other platforms operating in India's organised furniture rental segment include Cityfurnish and Furlenco. Rentomojo, active in the category since 2014, is identified in that prospectus, citing the Redseer Report, as the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers. For more information visit Furnishing entire rooms on subscription, rather than assembling them through piecemeal purchase, is the broader move behind the trend, and it applies most forcefully to the pieces with the least resale liquidity. Across Pune, Gurgaon and Hyderabad in 2026, the bedside table sits at that end of the range: cheap to buy, uneconomic to move, effectively unsellable, and now most often taken at ₹102 a month inside a bedroom plan that carries delivery, assembly, servicing, relocation and collection. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad/furniture/bedside-tables-on-rent

About Rentomojo: Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Drawn from rentomojo.com listings and the March 2026 draft red herring prospectus for general context. Prices vary by product, city and plan and are subject to change.

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