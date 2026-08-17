Nano Dimension Appoints Nadav Kidron to Board of Directors to Chair Strategy and Capital Allocation Committee

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension,” “Nano,” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Nadav Kidron to its Board of Directors (the “Board”).

As part of the Board’s ongoing strategic review, led by Chairman Phillip Borenstein, the Board intends to establish a Strategy and Capital Allocation Committee to support the Board’s evaluation of capital allocation alternatives, potential returns of excess capital to shareholders, monetization of non-core assets, strategic opportunities and other initiatives intended to maximize long-term shareholder value. Mr. Kidron will chair this committee and work with the Chairman, his fellow directors and management team to develop recommendations for evaluation and consideration by the full Board.

Mr. Kidron is the President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Oramed”) (Nasdaq: ORMP), a significant shareholder of Nano Dimension. He brings substantial experience in public-company leadership, capital allocation, strategic transactions and corporate governance, including leading the strategic repositioning of Oramed which increased Oramed’s balance sheet from approximately $160 million to over $370 million, and currently serving on the boards of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: DRTS) and Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD).

Phillip Borenstein, Chairman of the Board, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Nadav to the Board. Since assuming leadership, the Board has been moving decisively to simplify the Company, strengthen its financial position and establish a disciplined framework for the next phase of Nano Dimension. Nadav’s valuable experiences as noted above, as well as his perspective as a significant shareholder would be a welcome addition to the Board. I look forward to working closely with Nadav and the rest of the Board as we evaluate the best uses of the Company’s substantial financial resources and determine the strategic path that we believe will create the greatest value for all shareholders.”

Nadav Kidron commented:

“I am pleased to join Nano Dimension’s Board and look forward to working with my fellow directors and management. Nano has a strong balance sheet and significant strategic flexibility. I look forward to contributing my experience and shareholder perspective.”

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) has historically delivered advanced digital manufacturing technologies, including serving customers across the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics and medical device industry segments. For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nano’s future growth, strategic plan and value to shareholders; the Company’s expectation that the phases of the strategic plan will increase shareholder value, streamline operations, monetize product lines and progress toward potentially selecting a compelling opportunity; the expected timeline of the sale of MarkForged, Inc., the Company’s expectations in the success of future strategic alternatives in reducing complexity, lowering annualized cash burn, strengthening the Company’s financial flexibility and delivering significant long term value creation in 2026 and beyond; and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

Contacts

Investors:

Purva Sanariya

Director, Investor Relations

ir@nano-di.com