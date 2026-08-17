Fobi AI Launches FORTRESS, a Sovereign AI Platform for Secure, Enterprise Owned Intelligence

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI) (Pink: FOBIF) (“Fobi” or the “Company”), an enterprise technology company delivering artificial intelligence, intelligent automation and data intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of FORTRESS, its sovereign enterprise AI platform. The launch marks a significant expansion of Fobi’s artificial intelligence strategy and positions the Company at the intersection of enterprise AI, data sovereignty, cybersecurity and agentic automation.

As artificial intelligence becomes embedded across enterprise operations, the competitive advantage is increasingly shifting from access to AI models toward the proprietary data, institutional knowledge, workflows and intelligence that organizations can securely activate through them.

FORTRESS was built around a simple principle: An organization’s most valuable intelligence should remain its own.

Public AI platforms have accelerated adoption, but they can also introduce concerns around data residency, confidentiality, intellectual property, regulatory compliance and control of sensitive corporate information.

FORTRESS provides organizations with a private environment for deploying AI against their proprietary data while maintaining control over where that data resides, how it is accessed and how enterprise intelligence is created and used.

The Rise of Sovereign Enterprise AI

The enterprise AI market is entering a new phase. Organizations are moving beyond experimentation toward production deployments that increasingly touch sensitive data, mission critical workflows, customer information, intellectual property and core business systems.

This transition creates a fundamental requirement for the next generation of enterprise AI: sovereignty.

FORTRESS enables organizations to deploy AI within controlled infrastructure, including on premise environments, in country infrastructure and secure private cloud environments.

Rather than sending proprietary information into public AI ecosystems, organizations can bring artificial intelligence directly to their own data.

Private infrastructure. Proprietary intelligence. Enterprise control.

Proprietary Data Becomes the Competitive Advantage

As access to foundational AI models becomes increasingly widespread, Fobi believes the next major competitive advantage will come from the proprietary information organizations already possess.

Years of operational data, internal documents, customer interactions, workflows, technical knowledge, institutional expertise and decision history represent enormous pools of unrealized intelligence. FORTRESS is designed to securely activate that information.

Through private large language model deployment, retrieval augmented generation, enterprise integrations and company specific intelligence, organizations can transform previously fragmented proprietary information into an accessible intelligence layer that becomes increasingly valuable across the enterprise.

The result is not simply an AI assistant. It is an organization building and controlling its own institutional intelligence.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, stated:

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming one of the most valuable layers within the modern enterprise. But the real long term value will not simply come from access to AI. It will come from combining AI with the proprietary data, knowledge and intelligence that makes every organization unique.

That intelligence should not have to leave the enterprise in order to become valuable.

FORTRESS gives organizations the ability to own their intelligence layer, secure their proprietary data and deploy AI on infrastructure they control.

We believe sovereign AI will become increasingly important as enterprises, governments and regulated industries move from experimentation into large scale AI deployment.

The companies that own their data and intelligence will own their competitive advantage.”

The Foundation for Agentic Enterprise AI

FORTRESS is also designed as the secure intelligence and orchestration layer for the emerging agentic enterprise.

As organizations move from AI systems that simply answer questions toward AI agents capable of executing workflows and coordinating actions across enterprise systems, security, identity, permissions, governance and data control become increasingly critical.

FORTRESS provides the private foundation upon which these intelligent workflows can operate. This creates opportunities extending beyond the initial deployment of the platform into additional agents, enterprise integrations, workflows, departments, data sources and AI driven applications.

FORTRESS Powers FIXYR

The capabilities of FORTRESS extend beyond a standalone enterprise AI platform. FORTRESS also provides the agentic AI and intelligence layer that powers FIXYR, Fobi’s intelligent automation platform.

FORTRESS provides the secure intelligence, reasoning and orchestration capabilities behind FIXYR, enabling the platform to understand enterprise data and operational context, coordinate AI agents and execute intelligent workflows across connected systems.

FORTRESS is designed to become a foundational intelligence layer capable of powering multiple Fobi products, enterprise applications, AI agents and customer specific workflows from within a secure and controlled environment.

Through FIXYR, Fobi is demonstrating how sovereign enterprise intelligence can move beyond simply answering questions and begin taking action.

FORTRESS provides the intelligence. FIXYR puts that intelligence to work.

As additional applications, integrations, data sources and autonomous workflows are deployed, FORTRESS can serve as the common intelligence and orchestration layer connecting them.

FORTRESS Platform

FORTRESS is a private enterprise AI environment capable of deployment within a customer’s controlled infrastructure.

The platform combines commercially licensed large language models, private model deployment, retrieval augmented generation, company specific intelligence, enterprise system integrations and agentic AI orchestration.

Sensitive corporate information can remain within the organization’s controlled environment while employees and AI agents securely interact with enterprise knowledge.

FORTRESS is designed to integrate with existing enterprise infrastructure and can be deployed without requiring organizations to rebuild their existing technology stack.

Uddeshya Agrawal, CTO of Fobi AI, added: “The next evolution of enterprise AI is not simply a larger model. It is an intelligent architecture capable of securely understanding an organization’s data, systems and workflows while operating within the boundaries established by that organization.

FORTRESS was designed around that requirement, combining commercially licensed models, private deployment, controlled data residency, proprietary enterprise intelligence and agentic orchestration. We have been operating this architecture internally across engineering and business operations, which has allowed us to build FORTRESS from real production requirements rather than theoretical use cases.

As AI agents begin executing increasingly important enterprise workflows, the infrastructure controlling those agents and the information they access becomes mission critical. FORTRESS is designed to become that infrastructure.”

Fobi AI has been operating FORTRESS internally since its development. The Company uses the platform as the orchestration layer for its agentic AI workflows, as a primary AI environment supporting its engineering organization and across technical, operational and marketing functions.

The results have been favourable as development cycles that previously required months have, in certain cases, been compressed into days, while meaningful productivity improvements have been realized across both technical and non technical operations.

FORTRESS was built from real enterprise needs, not theoretical use cases. Developed initially to support Fobi’s own operations, the Company is now bringing that proven infrastructure to the broader enterprise market.

Strategic Significance for Shareholders

FORTRESS represents an important expansion of Fobi AI’s technology and commercialization strategy.

The platform positions the Company across several rapidly converging technology markets, including enterprise AI, sovereign AI, agentic automation, data security, AI governance and private AI infrastructure.

FORTRESS also introduces the potential for multiple recurring revenue layers as customers expand from initial platform deployments into additional users, departments, data sources, integrations, AI agents and automated workflows.

Importantly, the architecture creates an opportunity for Fobi to build deeper and more strategic relationships with potential enterprise customers as FORTRESS becomes embedded within their operational infrastructure.

As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, Fobi believes the market will increasingly differentiate between organizations that simply use AI and organizations that own and control their intelligence. FORTRESS positions Fobi to enable the latter.

FORTRESS

Own the data. Own the intelligence. Own the advantage.

Fobi AI believes the future of enterprise AI will be private, sovereign, secure and agentic and FORTRESS was built for that future.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI, Pink: FOBIF) is an enterprise technology company delivering artificial intelligence, intelligent automation and data intelligence solutions. Fobi helps organizations securely connect data, systems and workflows to improve decision making, automate business processes and create more intelligent digital experiences. By combining AI, data intelligence, mobile wallet technology and digital infrastructure, Fobi enables organizations across multiple industries to modernize operations, improve customer engagement and unlock greater value from their data.

For more information, visit www.fobi.ai

Fobi AI Inc.

Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai

Rob Anson, CEO

rob@fobi.ai

Facebook: @Fobiinc

T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3

Twitter: @Fobi_inc

E: ir@fobi.ai

LinkedIn: @Fobiinc

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking statements or information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding Fobi AI Inc.’s business strategy, the development, capabilities and commercialization of FORTRESS, anticipated enterprise applications and adoption, potential customer and strategic partner opportunities, and the Company’s plans to expand and scale its technology and business.

Forward looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully develop, commercialize and scale FORTRESS, market acceptance and enterprise adoption, the timing and success of customer and partner engagements, competition, technological change, regulatory developments, general economic and market conditions, and the availability of sufficient capital to execute the Company’s business plans.

Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove correct or that the Company will achieve its anticipated objectives.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable securities laws.