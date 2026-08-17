TDECU Board Elects Lavonne Burke as New Chair

Houston, TX, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDECU has elected attorney and technology executive Lavonne Burke as Chair of its Board of Directors, signaling a continued focus on innovation, governance and long-term growth for the Houston region's largest credit union. Burke, who joined the TDECU Board in 2023, is the first woman to serve as Board Chair in TDECU's 71-year history.

Burke currently serves as Vice President at Dell Technologies and is widely recognized as an influential voice in the intersection of law, technology and business transformation. Her deep expertise in cybersecurity, privacy and data protection, IT governance and intellectual property– critical areas that support TDECU's evolving digital strategy and risk oversight.

"I've had the privilege of working with Lavonne for several years, and I've valued her leadership and strategic perspective," said TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson. "Positioning TDECU for the future is one of our most important priorities. As Chair, Lavonne will play a key role in guiding our board and supporting TDECU's continued innovation and long-term value for our Members."

Burke holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Howard University, a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.

Additional Board Moves

The board also added two more highly accomplished leaders, Sandra Pineau-Boddison and Manolo Sánchez.

Sandra Pineau-Boddison has been elected as TDECU Board Secretary. With more than 35 years of experience, she brings a seasoned executive’s expertise across customer service, digital strategy, and product marketing. She served as Senior Vice President Customers at United Airlines, where she was responsible for the end-to-end passenger journey and the development of brand loyalty initiatives. She currently serves as Partner and Managing Director of The Hayward Partnership and is CEO and Founder of SPB Consulting, LLC.

Pineau-Boddison holds a Master of Business Administration from California State University, Long Beach, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Texas State University. She has also received an honorary doctorate from the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM). Her recognitions include being named one of the Illinois Diversity Council's Most Powerful and Influential Women, and she is an active member of Women Corporate Directors (WCD).

Manolo Sánchez has also been elected/selected as a member to the TDECU Board. He is currently a director at Fannie Mae, Affirm, Stewart Information Services and Nomad Global. He previously served as Chair and CEO of BBVA Compass for more than a decade, where he led the organization through significant growth and transformation.

Sánchez is a graduate of Yale University and holds master's degrees in international relations from the London School of Economics and in advanced European economics from the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium. Sánchez teaches a course on disruption in financial services at Rice University's esteemed Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business and advises several fintech and blockchain startups.

TDECU looks forward to the leadership and perspective Burke, Pineau-Boddison and Sánchez bring as the credit union continues to serve its Members and strengthen its impact across the communities it serves.

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