K12 Wins 2026 CODiE Best Immersive Learning Solution Award with American History Museum, an Extended Reality Experience

Key Facts About K12

K12 is a national leader in virtual education for over 25 years, serving more than three million students nationwide.

K12's immersive learning portfolio includes American History Museum, Minecraft Education and gamified learning platform K12 Skills Arcade.

K12's social and extracurricular programming such as clubs, Esports League, gatherings in virtual campus K12 Zone, virtual field trips and national competitions.





RESTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12 has won a 2026 CODiE Award for Best Immersive Learning Solution for American History Museum, an extended reality (XR) exhibit experience integrated into middle school history courses at K12-powered online schools. The CODiE Awards, now in their 40th year, are presented by the Software & Information Industry Association and rank among the technology industry's longest-running peer-reviewed recognition programs.

K12's Approach to Immersive Learning

K12 is a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students over the past 25 years. American History Museum is part of K12's broader approach to immersive learning, using play, exploration and feedback to help students engage with complex chapters of history. Students use the experience to reinforce U.S. history coursework, exploring independently at their own pace.

Across its exhibits, students move through immersive recreations of key moments in American history, from Indigenous rights to the balance of power between government and industry. Students unlock QR codes to view over 370 3D historical artifacts in augmented reality and bring objects such as ships and statues into their own physical space. Each exhibit aligns with specific lessons and grade-level standards, with assignments that also check understanding before students unlock the next 3D artifact.

"Immersive learning is a core part of how K12 designs curriculum," said Niyoka McCoy, Chief Learning Officer at K12. "We build lessons that guide student understanding through active participation, so what they learn stays with them."

American History Museum joins a growing suite of K12 tools designed to help students engage more deeply with course material and develop critical thinking skills they can apply beyond the classroom.

For more information about K12, visit https://www.k12.com/.

Frequently Asked Questions About K12

Q: What is K12's American History Museum?

A: K12's American History Museum is an extended reality exhibit experience that lets middle school students explore 300 years of U.S. history across 19 interactive exhibits, integrated into K12's history coursework.

Q: How do students use K12's American History Museum?

A: Students use it to reinforce U.S. history coursework, exploring independently and at their own pace, with no additional equipment required.

Q: What is K12?

A: K12 is a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students with flexible online public and private school options, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum.

Q: Is K12 online public school free?

A: Yes. K12-powered online public schools are tuition-free virtual public schools.

Q: How does online public school work?

A: Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by certified teachers. Online school students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework and regular teacher support.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.

Media Contact

Beverly Hsu

K12

Press@K12.com