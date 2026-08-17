Volaris Group Announces the Acquisition of Alertacall, UK-based Provider of Tenant Engagement Technology for Social Housing

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of Alertacall, a UK-based provider of customer engagement and communications technology for the social housing and retirement living sectors. Alertacall delivers a purpose-built combination of Software as a Service (SaaS) software, dedicated hardware, and a UK-based contact center, enabling housing providers to meet their regulatory obligations and improve contact with older and vulnerable customers.

“After more than 21 years of growing Alertacall - which started with my invention of the ‘I'm okay button’ for my grandmother Eveline - we are all incredibly proud to have built something that delivers such an amazing impact for so many people,” said Alertacall founder and CEO James Batchelor MBE. “But with such huge opportunities to serve more customers, it felt obvious that now was the right time to become part of a bigger and stronger structure. This move creates assurance that we can thrive for decades to come and creates many opportunities for our team members to grow, which otherwise would have taken many years to realize. Having had many dozens of approaches from possible acquirers for Alertacall over the years, we felt this is the long-term home that will help us protect and nourish the very best of who we are.”

With devices deployed in more than 25,000 homes across over 60 housing providers, Alertacall has established a leading position in a market shaped by growing regulatory demand, including Awaab's Law, the Digital Switchover, and the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) Consumer Standards.

“Alertacall really is a one-of-a-kind venture,” said Andrew Humphrey, Volaris Group Portfolio Manager for the UK and Ireland. “It invents socially positive new technologies and its team are some of the most passionate people we've ever come across in business who are genuinely committed to leaving the world a better place. It has also grown substantially whilst operating in extremely risk-averse markets. Achieving both these things at the same time takes something really very special. We're all thrilled to be able to support the Alertacall team in the next phase of their journey.”

Alertacall will continue to operate as an independent business under the leadership of its current leadership team, who will continue to passionately invest in technologies and services that help housing providers and public sector organizations increase two-way engagement with older and other higher-needs people. James Batchelor MBE remains entirely committed as CEO until such a time that an experienced and passionate successor is found, at which point, the intention is that James will continue to support Alertacall to reach its full potential in an expert advisory and ambassadorial role.

About Volaris Group

Volaris Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc. (CSI), Volaris focuses on enabling businesses to thrive in the markets they serve — through investment in people, products, and customer relationships. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

About Alertacall

Alertacall was founded in 2004 and has created technologies, products and services that help social landlords and retirement living operators have better contact with older people and other higher-needs groups. Alertacall holds The Queen’s Award For Enterprise in Innovation, the most prestigious award for business in the UK. Several of the largest social landlords in the UK utilize Alertacall’s services, including Places For People, Torus, Bromford Flagship LiveWest and Wheatley Group - as well as leading retirement village operators like St Monica Trust.

Media Contact:

Ryan Hill

Chief of Staff, Volaris Group

+1 416-831-0305

ryan.hill@volarisgroup.com