Acoustic Launches Acoustic AI, an Agentic Marketing Teammate Built on Live Customer Behavior

CONWAY, Ark., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acoustic , the leader in behavioral intelligence for customer engagement, today announced Acoustic AI, an agentic marketing teammate that continuously evaluates live first-party customer behavior to identify emerging revenue opportunities and help marketers act on them in real time.

Acoustic AI represents the next phase of Acoustic’s investment in behavioral intelligence and customer engagement, evolving the platform from helping marketers understand customer behavior to proactively identifying what deserves attention and helping them act. Built on more than 20 years of behavioral data expertise, Acoustic AI advances the company’s vision for a unified system where customer signals, intelligence and execution come together.

Unlike AI tools that depend on marketers to know what question to ask, Acoustic AI continuously evaluates customer behavior and brings forward the opportunities that warrant action. When it detects rising customer interest in a product while conversions lag, it quantifies the opportunity, recommends the campaign most likely to capture it and explains the reasoning behind that recommendation. It then helps the marketer build the response while keeping them in control of what is ultimately launched.

Built directly into the Acoustic platform, Acoustic AI identifies changes in customer behavior before they appear in traditional reporting. Acoustic’s proprietary In-Market Index evaluates 27 behavioral attributes to produce a real-time intent score, revealing when customer interest is building, changing or fading. Acoustic AI connects those signals with a brand’s product catalog to prioritize the opportunities most worth acting on.

“Marketing technology has been built around a fundamental disconnect: marketers understand customer behavior in one system and act on it in another,” said John Riewerts, Chief Product Officer at Acoustic. “Acoustic challenges that model by bringing behavioral intelligence and execution together in one platform. Acoustic AI makes that unified foundation even more powerful, continuously evaluating live customer behavior, identifying the opportunities most likely to affect revenue and helping marketers act before customer intent fades.”

What Acoustic AI provides marketers

Notices. Acoustic AI proactively surfaces emerging customer behavior before it appears in traditional reporting; from interest building in a product to a channel underperforming for a category or engagement fading on a top-revenue item.

Acoustic AI proactively surfaces emerging customer behavior before it appears in traditional reporting; from interest building in a product to a channel underperforming for a category or engagement fading on a top-revenue item. Answers. Marketers can ask product-performance questions in plain language, and Catalog Gap Analysis returns evidence-based answers with revenue opportunities quantified down to the SKU level.

Marketers can ask product-performance questions in plain language, and Catalog Gap Analysis returns evidence-based answers with revenue opportunities quantified down to the SKU level. Builds. Marketers can describe the segment, message or campaign they need, and Acoustic AI assembles it while checking compliance and opt-out language before saving.





Acoustic AI is built on the behavioral intelligence and orchestration capabilities of Acoustic Connect , the company's flagship customer engagement platform. By combining audience data , product catalog insights , behavioral analytics and multichannel orchestration in a single cloud-native solution, Acoustic AI enables marketers to move directly from insight to action without switching between disconnected analytics, data and campaign tools.

Acoustic AI has already been previewed with select customers, who highlighted its ability to quickly surface meaningful opportunities and simplify campaign execution.

“What impressed me most about Acoustic AI was the guidance. There’s so much you can do with AI capabilities built into the software we use today that the challenge becomes knowing where to focus and what to do next. Acoustic AI gives you recommendations that help answer exactly that. When I asked about engagement and conversions and discovered a data connection was missing, it didn’t just identify the gap but guided me toward what needed to happen next. That ability to turn a question into a clear next step is incredibly valuable,” said Megan Ross, Head of Marketing, Society of London Theatre.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit acoustic.com.

About Acoustic

Acoustic is a customer engagement platform trusted by global B2C companies to help marketers see what deserves attention now, know the next move and act before the moment passes. Acoustic brings behavioral analytics, customer profiles, intent signals, and messaging across email, SMS, WhatsApp, and mobile push into one system, so the same technology that sees what customers are doing can respond without handoffs or delays.

With Acoustic, marketers can use fewer tools, launch more effective campaigns faster, and turn real-time signals into relevant messages that strengthen customer lifetime value, loyalty, and revenue. Built on 20+ years of behavioral intelligence and technology that processes 100M+ transactions per hour, Acoustic helps marketers stay in sync with their customers and respond when it matters most. Learn more at acoustic.com or contact the team today .

Media Contact

acoustic-pr@walkersands.com