Northern Discovery Metals Announces Target-Refinement Exploration Program at Vent Property

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Discovery Metals Inc. (CSE: NOR) (“Northern Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to conduct a targeted follow-up exploration program at the Vent Copper Property (the “Property”), located in the Alberni Mining Division on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Field activities are planned for September 2026 and are anticipated to include geological mapping, prospecting and targeted surface sampling across priority areas of the Property. The work is intended to test whether hydrothermal mineralization at Vent is structurally controlled within altered Karmutsen volcanic rocks near Jurassic Island Intrusions, and whether copper and molybdenum responses are spatially coherent and related to mapped structures, intrusive contacts, alteration and veining rather than isolated occurrences.

Results from the program will be integrated with the broader exploration dataset to update the geological model and rank the priority areas. Where the surface work identifies a target area warranting further evaluation, focused ground geophysics may be considered to address a specific subsurface question, refine target geometry and support the ranking of potential drill targets.

"Vent continues to deliver encouraging results, and this program is a deliberate, cost-effective step toward unlocking that potential," stated Jared Suchan, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Discovery. "By examining whether the strongest responses are continuous and tied to clear geological controls, we aim to focus our resources on the areas most likely to host meaningful mineralization and move the best of them toward drill-ready targets. It's designed as a focused, low-cost way to advance our understanding of the property."

Qualified Person Statement

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, and a “Qualified Person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a further discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the Vent Copper Property, Alberni Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Northern Discovery Metals Inc.

Northern Discovery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is exploring for copper at its Vent Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Northern Discovery Metals intends to advance the Project through systematic exploration and evaluation of its mineral potential.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (604) 294-3020

Email: info@northerndiscoverymetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s drilling, exploration and other plans with respect to its mineral properties, and the geological potential of such properties, as well as future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.”

These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.