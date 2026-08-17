Coveron launches Family plans with identity theft protection for up to five adults and unlimited children

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveron , an identity theft and scam protection service powered by Nord Security , is introducing new Family and Couples plans, allowing users to protect multiple family members under a single subscription. The new plans extend comprehensive identity theft monitoring, dark web surveillance, and up to $2 million in recovery coverage to the entire household.

The launch addresses a growing crisis in digital crime affecting families across all age groups. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's annual IC3 report , more than $17 billion has been reported in losses to cyber-enabled fraud in 2025, with over a quarter of victims aged 50 and older. Meanwhile, research from LSEG indicates a 40% surge in child identity theft over the last three years, with one in every fifty children now falling victim annually.

"Identity theft doesn't discriminate by age. We're seeing criminals target everyone from children to seniors, each with different tactics," says Tomas Sinicki, managing director at Coveron. "While you might be vigilant about protecting yourself online, your children and elderly family members may not have the same awareness or ability to safeguard their information. Our Family plans recognize that families need comprehensive protection for all members — especially those who are more vulnerable."

The Family plan supports up to five adults and an unlimited number of children under 18, while the Couples plan covers two adults and unlimited children. Both plans include Coveron's existing protection features, managed through a single dashboard that allows the main account owner to monitor assets, review alerts, and coordinate protection for all family members.

If identity theft occurs, each family member has access to professional recovery support and up to $2 million in reimbursement for eligible expenses, including legal fees, replacement documents, application fees, lost wages, and mental health support. The plans also include comprehensive cyber insurance coverage with up to $50,000 in cyber extortion protection, up to $10,000 in reimbursement for cyberattack losses, up to $25,000 in home title insurance, and up to $10,000 in online fraud coverage. Moreover, the Family plan includes malware breach alerts if devices are compromised, NordVPN for secure browsing, and Incogni to remove personal data from data broker databases.

"Managing family protection shouldn't add to the complexity of daily life. Our dashboard consolidates everything in one place: adults can add family members, monitor their own assets, and respond to alerts without juggling multiple accounts or subscriptions. We've designed this to be as straightforward as possible while maintaining robust protection," says Sinicki.

Coveron is currently available to users in the United States, including U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, with the exception of residents of New York. More information on the plans can be found here .

ABOUT COVERON

Coveron is a comprehensive identity theft and scam protection service developed by Nord Security, a global cybersecurity leader. With 24/7 dark web monitoring, credit tracking, security alerts, and financial recovery support, Coveron empowers individuals to detect threats early, act quickly, and recover confidently. For more information, visit www.coveron.com .

More information: dovydas.kubilius@nordsec.com