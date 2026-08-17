Principal Management Group of North Texas Strikes Up Support for Associa Cares at Fifth Annual North Texas Bowl-A-Thon, Raises More Than $21,000

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG), recently hosted its fifth annual Rolling for Relief Charity Event, raising $21,040 in support of Associa Cares.

The annual fundraiser was held on Aug. 6 at Main Event in Grand Prairie, Texas, bringing together PMG managers, leadership, vendor partners and community supporters for an afternoon of bowling, lunch, networking and charitable giving.

“The North Texas team continues to demonstrate the heart of Associa through service, teamwork and a shared commitment to helping others,” said Kristen Russell, senior vice president of Principal Management Group of North Texas. “Raising more than $21,000 is a tremendous accomplishment and a reflection of the positive impact we can make when we come together.”

Proceeds from the event benefit Associa Cares, a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed more than $6.4 million to more than 4,600 families and communities in need of support.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us, sponsored the event and helped make this year’s Rolling for Relief Charity Event a success,” said Danika Knoop, executive director of Associa Cares. “The generosity of our partners and Associa team members directly supports Associa Cares’ mission to provide meaningful relief to families and communities when they need it most.”

The event also featured a raffle for tickets to a Dallas Cowboys football game, continuing a popular tradition for the third consecutive year. To learn more about Associa Cares or support its mission to assist families and communities in crisis, visit www.associacares.org.

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About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a 501(c)(3) national non-profit created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed over $6.4 million to more than 4,600 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies. Please contact info@associacares.org for questions about Associa Cares. Learn more at www.associacares.org.

Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939