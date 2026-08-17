Siebert Financial Expands Strategic Partnership with FusionIQ Through Additional Investment and Long-Term Transformation Agreement

NEW YORK and MIAMI and BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a diversified financial services company, today announced an additional investment in FusionIQ, a cloud-native wealth technology company, and the signing of a Strategic Partnership intended to expand the companies’ relationship across technology, distribution, product development and commercialization.

The additional investment reflects Siebert’s continued commitment to technology investments that expand its digital wealth capabilities, modernize its financial infrastructure and support new products and distribution channels.

The investment builds on the strategic partnership announced by the companies in June 2025. Under the initial relationship, Siebert began working with FusionIQ to enhance its digital offerings and support more integrated investment workflows, including hybrid advice, self-directed investing and multi-custodian capabilities.

Subject to definitive agreements, the partnership involves a ten-year Strategic Transformation Partnership under which the companies would jointly develop and commercialize initiatives across three principal growth platforms:

- Wealth and Advisory: Expanding Siebert’s advisory capabilities into a more integrated, technology-enabled wealth ecosystem serving financial advisors, banks, credit unions, enterprises and individual investors.

- Broker-Dealer and Institutional Distribution: Modernizing and scaling infrastructure supporting enterprise brokerage, embedded wealth, digital investing and institutional distribution.

- Digital Assets and Financial Infrastructure: Evaluating and developing regulated digital asset, payments and financial infrastructure capabilities connected to Siebert’s broader digital asset strategy.

“Technology investment is an important part of Siebert’s long-term growth strategy, and our work with FusionIQ is a strong example of that commitment,” said John J. Gebbia, Chief Executive Officer of Siebert Financial. “Last year, we invested in FusionIQ because we saw a strong technology platform and a clear strategic fit between our businesses. This additional investment reflects the progress of the relationship and the scale of what we believe we can build together. By combining FusionIQ’s technology and operating capabilities with Siebert’s regulated infrastructure, distribution and public company platform, we can move faster across wealth management, brokerage and new financial infrastructure.”

The contemplated partnership is designed to operate in two phases, moving forward with joint strategy and product design, and moving rapidly into implementation and commercialization.

“Siebert has the regulated capabilities, market access and leadership commitment needed to turn technology into scalable financial products and distribution,” said Eric Noll, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of FusionIQ. “This partnership moves our relationship beyond a conventional vendor model. We are aligning capital, teams and governance around a shared roadmap designed to create measurable growth for both companies and stronger experiences for advisors, institutions and investors.”

The partnership is designed to combine complementary capabilities across the two organizations. FusionIQ brings a cloud-native wealth technology platform, digital investing and financial planning capabilities, artificial intelligence, product development expertise and institutional relationships. Siebert brings regulated broker-dealer and advisory infrastructure, institutional distribution, digital asset capabilities, strategic capital and market access.

Together, the companies intend to create an integrated platform for developing, launching and distributing next-generation wealth, brokerage and financial technology solutions across both existing and new markets.

MEDIA CONTACTS

for Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC

Deborah Kostroun

dkostroun@zitopartners.com

+1-201-403-8185

for FusionIQ

Caitlin Thierolf

Caitlin@fusioniq.io

+1 484-787-2616

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions, in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com .

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ delivers cloud-native wealth management solutions, including hybrid digital advice, self-directed investing, and integrated workflows for advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, credit unions, and family offices. Its platform has earned multiple 2024 and early 2025 awards for innovation and security, including Best Digital Solution Provider and SOC‑2 Type II compliance ( fusioniq.io ).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of the management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert's business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Siebert's filings with the SEC.

Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.