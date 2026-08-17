HydroGraph to Hold Special Meeting of Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Redomiciling Transaction

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to hold a special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") to consider and vote on its plan to redomicile to the United States (the "Redomiciling Transaction"), subject to receipt of the required shareholder, regulatory, court and other required approvals.

HydroGraph believes that redomiciling into a U.S. jurisdiction will better align its corporate structure with its growing U.S. operations, expanding U.S. shareholder base, developing addressable market opportunities and long-term strategic objectives, while positioning the Company for future growth.

"Calling this Special Meeting marks an important next step in HydroGraph's evolution as we continue to build our business around a growing U.S. operational footprint and seek to expand commercial opportunities," said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. "We look forward to providing shareholders with additional information regarding the proposed transaction in the coming weeks."

The Special Meeting will be held on October 29, 2026. Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2026 will be entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

Further details regarding the potential Redomiciling Transaction, including but not limited to the background to and rationale for the transaction, anticipated benefits, required approvals, risk factors and voting procedures, will be contained in the management information circular and related meeting materials, which are expected to be filed on SEDAR+ and delivered to shareholders following the record date.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using its proprietary Hyperion Reactor technology, which allows for ultra-high purity, low energy use, and uniform batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc .

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Redomiciling Transaction; the anticipated benefits of the Redomiciling Transaction; the alignment of the Company's corporate structure with its growing U.S. operations, shareholder base and long-term strategic objectives; the Company's future growth prospects; the anticipated timing of the Special Meeting and related shareholder communications; the receipt of shareholder, regulatory, court and other required approvals; the satisfaction of any closing conditions; and the anticipated completion of the Redomiciling Transaction. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plan", "target", "designed", "project", "potential" or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the ability of HydroGraph to obtain the required shareholder, regulatory, court and other required approvals for the Redomiciling Transaction; the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Redomiciling Transaction; the possibility that the Redomiciling Transaction may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all; changes in applicable laws, regulations or regulatory requirements; adverse market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the anticipated benefits of the Redomiciling Transaction, if completed, will be realized.

HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

FOR INVESTORS:

HydroGraph

Matt Kreps, Senior Vice President

+1-214-597-8200

matt.kreps@hydrograph.com