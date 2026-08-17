Viasat Selects Rocket Lab to Build GEO Satellite for U.S. Space Force’s Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global Program

CARLSBAD, Calif., and LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it selected Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch and space systems company, to build a satellite bus for the U.S. Space Force’s (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) under the Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global (PTS-G) program. On May 22, 2026, Viasat was awarded a prime contract to deliver one of the first small, maneuverable geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) satellites for the PTS-G constellation. The initial production award, known as Swarm 1, includes manufacturing, integration and test, launch, and on-orbit checkout of the mini-GEO satellite system.

PTS-G is a key part of USSF’s strategy to deliver global, resilient, and scalable satellite communications to warfighters by leveraging commercial designs and technology to support smaller, faster-to-produce satellites with enhanced anti-jam capabilities. Viasat’s government space team within its Defense and Advanced Technologies segment will lead this work to advance the PTS-G initial operating capability.

Rocket Lab will deliver a GEO configuration of its high-performance Lightning spacecraft platform to host Viasat's dual-band X/Ka-band payload. Lightning-GEO features a high-power architecture built with Rocket Lab's own vertically integrated components and subsystems, including tracking, telemetry, and command (TT&C) radios, solar power, star trackers, reaction wheels, flight and ground software, and more.

The combination of Rocket Lab's high reliability Lightning platform and Viasat's mini-GEO satellite architecture and high-performance payload will provide secure communications for the warfighter. This mini-GEO satellite will provide a next-generation, anti-jam, resilient communications capability designed to ensure secure connectivity for U.S. and allied forces operating in contested environments around the world.

Viasat will provide its technical and operational expertise designing and delivering high-performance dual-use satellite solutions, as well as a deep understanding of USSF and U.S. Department of War mission requirements. Rocket Lab's GEO configuration also leverages commercial solutions, further supporting the Space Force's push toward more resilient architecture based on scaled commercial capability.

“This production award represents an important step forward in delivering the next generation of protected satellite communications capabilities for the U.S. Space Force,” said Craig Miller, President, Viasat Government. “By combining Viasat's cutting-edge communications payload technology with Rocket Lab's proven spacecraft platform, we are advancing a more agile and resilient GEO architecture designed to support mission-critical communications hot spots in contested environments. We are excited to showcase how low cost, high performance dual-use technology can provide reliable connectivity for evolving missions in an increasingly contested tactical communications environment.”

Rocket Lab Founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck said: “Moving from design into production marks an important milestone for this program and for Rocket Lab's growing role in national security space. By pairing our vertically integrated spacecraft with Viasat's protected communications payload, we're delivering resilient, space-based communications infrastructure that keeps our forces connected and secure in contested environments.”

Viasat's award is one of two delivery orders issued under a competitive Fair Opportunity acquisition, reflecting the Space Force's strategy of building a diversified, resilient PTS-G architecture. In addition to delivering the spacecraft and payload, the Viasat PTS-G award also includes five years of operations and sustainment services for the satellite, including TT&C, satellite and network operations, and cybersecurity requirements.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts

Dan Bleier, Public Relations, Viasat Government, +1 (202) 383-5074, daniel.bleier@viasat.com

Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, +1 (760) 476-2633, IR@viasat.com

Rocket Lab Contacts

Morgan Connaughton

media@rocketlabusa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to Viasat’s PTS-G program Swarm 1 Delivery Order award, including the anticipated production, launch, delivery and performance of the Viasat dual-band X/Ka-band satellite; future operations and sustainment services for the satellite; and statements regarding Rocket Lab’s Lightning-GEO spacecraft platform, including anticipated production, configuration, delivery, and performance; and Viasat’s receipt of any future manufacturing or other awards related to the program. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key customers or suppliers; our reliance on a limited number of third parties to manufacture and supply our products; our ability to successfully develop, introduce and sell new technologies, products and services; increased competition; the effect of adverse regulatory changes (including changes affecting spectrum availability or permitted uses) on our ability to sell or deploy our products and services; changes in the way others use spectrum; our inability to access additional spectrum, use spectrum for additional purposes, and/or operate satellites at additional orbital locations; competing uses of the same spectrum or orbital locations that we utilize or seek to utilize; and introduction of new technologies and other factors affecting the communications and defense industries generally. Forward-looking statements related to Rocket Lab are subject to similar risks, including those associated with Rocket Lab’s spacecraft platform development, production, operations, and subsystem performance. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat’s and Rocket Lab’s respective SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Neither Viasat nor Rocket Lab undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

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