PROCEPT BioRobotics® to Attend the Baird 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on September 15, 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced members of management will present and host investor meetings at the upcoming Baird 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 15.

To view the presentation or schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to your Baird representative.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The Company manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS® Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. In addition to its leadership in BPH treatment, the Company is pursuing clinical research initiatives in prostate cancer utilizing investigational applications of its robotic and AI-enabled technologies. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with approximately 250 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych

Managing Director

Gilmartin Group LLC

Marissa@gilmartinir.com