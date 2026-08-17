PRSA-NY Announces 2026 15 Under 35 Class





NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRSA-NY today announced its 15 Under 35 Class of 2026, recognizing 15 rising communications professionals making a meaningful impact across the industry and helping shape its future. The honorees will be celebrated at the PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards Gala on September 17 at Sony Hall in New York City.

Now in its 11th year, the PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards recognize emerging talent working in and serving the communications industry across the New York City metropolitan area. This year’s theme, “Shaping What’s Next,” reflects a profession undergoing rapid change and the emerging leaders creating an impact within their teams, clients, and the larger industry.

The 2026 class represents a range of disciplines and organizations across the communications landscape, including agencies, brands, nonprofit organizations, global institutions, and independent practices. Honorees were evaluated on their professional achievements, leadership, strategic and business contributions, service to the industry and their communities, and future promise.

A panel of senior communications professionals selected the 2026 honorees through an anonymous judging process designed to promote impartiality.

The PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Class of 2026 includes:

Vishakha Mathur , SKDK

, SKDK Chris Swenson , HUNTER

, HUNTER Fatou B. Barry , PR Girl Manifesto

, PR Girl Manifesto Kelly Delgado , Burson

, Burson Emma Soto , Burson

, Burson Caroline Yodice , DBC

, DBC James Sussman , International Rescue Committee

, International Rescue Committee Courtney Curtin , Edelman

, Edelman Andrew Cook , Andrew Cook Public Relations

, Andrew Cook Public Relations Nick DeChicchis , Linqia

, Linqia Madeleine Hillyer , World Economic Forum

, World Economic Forum Kaitlin Nicholson , EGAMI Group

, EGAMI Group Aanchal Khurana , WPP Media

, WPP Media Maya Bronstein , M Booth

, M Booth Vanessa Grimm, Reckitt





“This was truly an exciting year for 15 Under 35,” said Conor Douglass, co-chair of the 2026 PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards. “We saw a 20% uptick in nominations, making the class more competitive than ever. The 2026 class represents global nonprofits, leading agencies, and agency founders. It’s clear from the results that our industry is at the forefront of progress in business, culture, and society.”

“What I’ve learned throughout my own career is that meaningful impact can take so many different forms, and it isn’t always the work that gets the most attention. That’s what makes me especially proud of this year’s class, and I hope this recognition gives each honoree new connections, opportunities and confidence to keep growing and shaping what’s next in their own way,” said Christina Kim, co-chair of the 2026 PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards.

The Class of 2026 will be honored at the PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards Gala on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at Sony Hall in New York City, alongside this year’s outstanding communications campaigns and industry leaders. Tickets for the 2026 PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards Gala are now available , with early bird pricing available through August 31.

Sponsors for 2026 Big Apple Awards

PRSA-NY is grateful for the support of its members and the broader PR community, including Big Apple Awards sponsors Edelman , HUNTER, Burson, 360PR+, Truescope , Davis + Gilbert LLP , Baker Tilly x Anchin , The Museum of Public Relations , D S Simon Media , Coyne PR , Bospar and Notified . Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels to join the Sponsor Honor Roll. Contact fays@commpro.biz to learn more.

About PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is the best-established, most substantial and most influential group of public relations professionals in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, PRSA-NY offers its members top-level career development and education, networking, mentoring and award programs. PRSA-NY serves communications decision-makers at agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations and public and private institutions. Learn more at https://www.prsa-ny.org/

Press Contact:

Justine Mrsich, M.S., APR

justine.mrsich@outlook.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/002474cc-12d7-4c5a-bb35-19f411dbf187