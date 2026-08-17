USI’s Mike Sicard Named One of Glassdoor’s 50 Best CEOs for 2026

VALHALLA, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”) CEO Mike Sicard has been named one of Glassdoor’s 50 Best CEOs for 2026. USI is the only insurance brokerage firm on the list. The 50 Best CEOs span across industries, including the CEOs of Nvidia, Fidelity, Delta Airlines, Apple, and Bank of America.

Mike shared, “This is really a recognition of our nearly 11,000 team members and what they do each and every day to deliver a different and better experience for our clients and fellow team members. As Chairman & CEO, I work for our clients and team members, I am honored to do so, and I am grateful for the trust they have placed in me and us, and we will strive to keep earning that trust every single day.”

Kim Van Orman, Chief People Officer, commented, “Our team’s dedication, passion, and commitment are the foundation of everything we achieve at USI. More than anything, this recognition spotlights our incredible team members and the culture we are building together. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to celebrate this achievement.”

“Trust in leadership is fraying at exactly the moment employees need it most,” said Daniel Zhao, Glassdoor’s chief economist, in their press release announcing the award. “Our data shows senior leadership ratings hitting their lowest point in nearly a decade. Against that backdrop, the CEOs on this list stand out for doing the opposite: communicating clearly, staying grounded in their company’s mission and earning genuine trust from the people they lead.”

This Glassdoor honor is based on employee reviews, with winners selected from feedback voluntarily shared on Glassdoor by current and eligible former employees.



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