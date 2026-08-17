Starling Oncology Launches Starling Nexus™, a Technology Platform Built to Optimize Oncology Provider Engagement and Accelerate High-Quality Care at Scale

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starling Oncology™ Inc. (NASDAQ: STLN), (“STLN” or the “Company”), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, today announced the launch of Starling Oncology Nexus, a proprietary technology platform built to address one of cancer care’s persistent challenges: NCCN compliance by the medical community and a fragmented and administratively burdensome prior authorization process for providers.

Oncology treatment decisions are complex and time-sensitive for patients, yet prior authorization often depends on disconnected systems, resulting in delays and errors in care delivery. Starling Nexus brings these processes together in a single digital workflow designed specifically for oncology, connecting clinical decision support with utilization management to help providers and their teams navigate treatment approvals with greater clarity and consistency. Over time, Starling Nexus will also serve as the hub for integration of ancillary services such as pharmacy and clinical trials for patients who require these services.

“Utilization management should support rapid access to high-quality cancer care for patients and not add complexity to an already stressful treatment journey,” said Jeffrey Langsam, DO, Chief Clinical Officer of Starling Oncology. “We built Starling Nexus around the realities physicians and their teams face every day. By bringing evidence-based clinical guidance and authorization into one workflow, we can reduce administrative friction and create a more connected approach to oncology care.”

Built for the Complexity of Oncology Care

Starling Nexus brings critical capabilities into one oncology-specific experience:

Real-time clinical decision support and evidence-based pathways

Integrated ancillary services

Streamlined digital authorization submissions

Greater visibility throughout the authorization process

Workflows designed specifically for oncology treatment





See Starling Nexus in Action

Starling Nexus represents the next evolution of Starling Oncology’s technology-enabled, value-based care model. By connecting clinical decision-making with utilization management, Starling Oncology is building infrastructure designed to support physicians, health plans and patients while addressing the growing complexity and cost of cancer care.

About Starling Oncology, Inc.



Founded in 2007, Starling Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: STLN) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. Formerly known as The Oncology Institute, Starling Oncology offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 2.1 million patients, including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with leading oncology organizations. With more than 400 employed and network clinicians and more than 100 clinics and network locations across five states and growing, Starling Oncology is coordinating cancer care for the better. For more information, visit www.starlingoncology.com. Please follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), or Bluesky.

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