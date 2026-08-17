Callan JMB Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CJMB) a diversified company focused on logistics, emergency preparedness and critical infrastructure, today announced that on August 14, 2026, it received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). The matter is now closed.

As previously disclosed, the Company received written notice from Nasdaq on June 29, 2026, indicating that, based on the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for the preceding 30 consecutive business days, the Company was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Callan JMB regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement because the closing bid price of its common stock was $1.00 per share or greater for more than 10 consecutive business days, thereby satisfying the Nasdaq requirement.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) is a diversified logistics, preparedness, and critical-infrastructure company supporting healthcare organizations, government agencies, and commercial partners. The Company provides fulfillment, warehousing, cold-chain logistics, monitoring, regulatory compliance, and emergency-preparedness services designed to protect critical products, strengthen supply chains, and support continuity of operations. Through its portfolio of businesses, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions, Callan JMB is building a broader platform spanning healthcare and pharmaceutical logistics, domestic manufacturing, critical-infrastructure services, and energy development.

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254

Media Relations

Arian Hopkins

ahopkins@callanjmb.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and may be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic, financial and business conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives; supply chain disruptions; regulatory compliance and legal proceedings; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual and quarterly reports.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this press release. The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Callan JMB undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.