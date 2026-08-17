Safe Pro Group to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Monday, August 24, 2026 Celebrating American AI and Recent Government Contracts

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced that its Chairman and CEO Dan Erdberg and members of its senior management team, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite (Times Square, New York) on Monday, August 24, 2026, marking the two year anniversary of the Company's shares trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

“Since our IPO two years ago we have seen an evolution in the way global conflicts are being waged, requiring new military capabilities such as our American AI for next generation force protection. As evidenced by an increasing number of government contracts, we believe Safe Pro’s patented, battle-tested AI-powered threat detection and mapping solutions are rapidly being recognized as a valuable tool for enhanced military decision-making and helping to protect the lives of our soldiers,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Driven by growing demand for American-made drones and autonomous unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), Safe Pro is currently working under several contracts for its patented AI-powered computer vision technologies received by U.S. Government defense sector customers. By outfitting the next generation of drones and UGVs with Safe Pro’s real-time AI explosive threat detection and mapping capabilities, the Company believes it can help improve the effectiveness and safety of future operations on the modern battlefield.

The Opening Bell ceremony will be broadcast live beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET on Monday, August 24, 2026 on the Nasdaq website at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

Innovation Day to Follow on August 25

As previously announced, Safe Pro will host an Innovation Day on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in Aventura, Florida, featuring live drone operations that demonstrate how the Company’s American-made AI is utilized in the field. The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET and conclude by 12:30 p.m. ET. Supporting materials will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 25, 2026.

About the SPOTD Platform

The Company’s Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) AI platform analyzes imagery and video from virtually any drone to automatically detect and classify explosive threats and other objects of interest. The platform converts raw video into high-resolution 2D/3D geospatial models that can be rapidly shared to support operational decision-making in defense, security, and humanitarian missions. SPOTD can identify more than 150 types of landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO), enabling scalable situational awareness across large, high-risk areas. SPOTD has been deployed in active operational environments in Ukraine for nearly three years and is supported by a growing proprietary dataset comprising over 2.9 million analyzed images, more than 54,328 identified threats, and coverage of approximately 37,900 acres.

For more information about Safe Pro’s real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/ . For information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding Safe Pro’s ability to generate revenue from its AI-powered products; the adoption of its technology or to receive additional orders from defense sector customers; and gain acceptance of its solutions by potential government, military, defense, security and humanitarian organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira, Managing Director

Solebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc.

spai@soleburystrat.com