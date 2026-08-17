Monolith Market announces the launch of its new multi-asset trading platform

MOKA, Mauritius, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolith Private Wealth Limited has announced the launch of Monolith Market, a multi-asset trading platform designed to provide structured access to Forex, metals, indices and energies within a single operating environment.

The platform was built around a clear priority: clarity of conditions and operational discipline over market promotion. The offering spans Forex, metals, indices, energies, cash equities, futures, options and crypto-asset derivatives, accessible through a single account structure.

"The project was built to answer a specific need: a trading environment where execution rules, costs and conditions are stated explicitly from the outset," according to the launch statement issued by the Monolith Market team.

Trading in CFDs, Forex, cash equities, futures, options and crypto-asset derivatives remains, by nature, an activity that carries a high risk of capital loss and is intended for those who fully understand how it works. The company encourages anyone considering opening an account to review the risk disclosure available on the website beforehand.

The launch marks the operational start of the Monolith Market brand, alongside the activities of its parent company, Monolith Private Wealth Limited, incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius.

For information about the platform, visit monolithmarket.com or contact info@monolithmarket.com .

Risk warning: trading in Forex, CFDs and other leveraged instruments (including futures, options and crypto-asset derivatives) carries a high level of risk to invested capital and may not be suitable for all investors. 74% of retail accounts lose money trading CFDs with this provider. Please review the full risk disclosure before trading.

About Monolith Market

Monolith Market is the operating brand of Monolith Private Wealth Limited (Registration No. C193549), a company incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius, with its registered office at The Gardens, Ground Floor, Bagatelle Office Park, Moka 80832, Mauritius. The company operates within the regulatory framework of the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC); specific licence references will be published once the relevant regulatory confirmations are finalised. Monolith Market provides access to a curated set of instruments spanning Forex, metals, indices, energies, cash equities, futures, options and crypto-asset derivatives, with client funds held in segregated accounts and negative balance protection for retail clients on leveraged products. Monolith Private Wealth Limited does not offer services to, and does not solicit, residents of the United States, Canada, Japan, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, the Crimea region, or any other jurisdiction where doing so would be contrary to local law.

Website: https://monolithmarket.com

Risk Warning: Trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) is a leveraged product and carries a high level of risk to your capital. It may not be suitable for all investors and you may lose substantially more than your initial investment. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Complex instruments such as futures, options and crypto-asset derivatives carry additional risks, including high volatility and, in some jurisdictions, reduced regulatory protection, and may not be suitable for all clients. Please read the full risk disclosure before trading. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or an offer of services in jurisdictions where this is not permitted.