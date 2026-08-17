NOBLIS ACQUIRES FTS INTERNATIONAL, EXPANDING INTELLIGENCE, DEFENSE, AND SPACE MISSION CAPABILITIES

Reston, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading nonprofit science, technology, and strategy organization dedicated to advancing federal missions in the public interest, today announced the acquisition of FTS International, a trusted provider of mission engineering, intelligence analysis, systems integration, and operational support for the U.S. government’s intelligence, defense, and space missions.

The acquisition expands Noblis’ capabilities across intelligence, defense, and space while strengthening the organization’s ability to help federal agencies address increasingly complex mission challenges. FTS International brings more than two decades of experience supporting intelligence and national security programs, with deep overhead mission knowledge and highly specialized space-engineering talent. Its highly skilled workforce and long-standing customer relationships complement Noblis’ science and technology leadership, creating a stronger foundation for delivering integrated mission solutions.

As mission timelines compress and threats converge across domains, federal customers need partners that can rapidly translate innovation into operational advantage. The combination of Noblis and FTS International brings together scientific research, advanced engineering, systems integration, mission operations, and AI-enabled capabilities to deliver at the speed, scale, and complexity today’s threat environment demands. Together, the combined organization will accelerate capability delivery from concept through sustained operations, reduce implementation risk, and scale emerging technologies for mission impact.

“The combination of Noblis and FTS International strengthens our ability to deliver integrated solutions that unite science, engineering, operations, and emerging technologies to address the federal government’s most complex space and national security challenges,” said Mile Corrigan, president and CEO of Noblis. “Their mission expertise, highly cleared workforce, and culture of technical excellence complement Noblis’ longstanding strengths in scientific research, mission engineering, and innovation. Together, we bring complementary capabilities that are increasingly required to advance the nation’s most critical missions.”

Founded in 2005, FTS International has built a strong reputation for delivering mission-focused solutions through a culture grounded in integrity, collaboration, agility, and technical excellence.

“Throughout our history, FTS International has earned the privilege of supporting critical national security missions by delivering outstanding people, trusted partnerships, and uncompromising excellence,” said John Fitzgerald, founder and president of FTS International. “Noblis is the right organization to build on that legacy.”

Fitzgerald added, “Most importantly, we found a partner that respects what our employees have built, shares our commitment to our customers, and will invest in the people and capabilities that define FTS International. I am excited for what this next chapter means for our employees, our customers, and the missions we support.”

KippsDeSanto & Co served as exclusive financial advisor to FTS International.

About Noblis

For more than three decades, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public interest, providing independent and objective science, technology, and engineering solutions for a wide range of government customers in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement, and federal civil sectors.

For more information, visit www.noblis.org.

About FTS International

FTS International is a trusted provider of engineering, mission operations, intelligence analysis, and management support services to the U.S. government. The company delivers mission-focused solutions supporting intelligence, defense, and national security customers through a highly skilled workforce committed to technical excellence, innovation and customer success.

For more information, visit www.fts-intl.com.