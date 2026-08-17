VivoPower Approves Independent Listing of 2.2GW Non-Nordic AI Infrastructure Platform, Transferring Capital Expenditure Requirements Whilst Retaining De Facto Control

VivoPower team has assembled a non-Nordic portfolio and pipeline in excess of 2.2GW across the GCC and ASEAN regions through sovereign relationships in these markets

New AI Infrastructure Platform to be headquartered in Singapore with a targeted pre-IPO institutional and sovereign investment round followed by a planned primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

VivoPower will transfer future construction capital expenditure requirements for this portfolio to the independently capitalized AI Infrastructure Platform but retain de facto control

LONDON and ABU DHABI, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower PLC (Nasdaq: VIVO) (“VivoPower” or the “Company”), a B Corp-certified global developer and owner of powered land and data center infrastructure for AI compute applications, today announced that the Board of Directors has approved the establishment of a new, separate AI infrastructure company (the "AI Infrastructure Platform" or the "Platform") to hold the Company's non-Nordic AI data center portfolio and pipeline. The Platform will be headquartered in Singapore and be independently capitalized through a targeted pre-IPO institutional and sovereign investment round followed by a planned primary listing on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and a secondary listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ("ADX").

The Platform will house the non-Nordic AI data center infrastructure portfolio and pipeline assembled by the VivoPower team through its sovereign and government relationships across the GCC and ASEAN regions, comprising in excess of 2.2GW of assets and development opportunities located primarily across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The Platform will fund the construction of these assets through its own pre-IPO listing proceeds and third-party capital, removing any future VivoPower construction funding requirement in respect of the non-Nordic portfolio.

VivoPower will retain de facto control of the Platform through a combination of anchor shareholding, board representation, and group-company governance linkage, preserving VivoPower shareholder exposure to non-Nordic AI infrastructure upside without any potential dilution to existing VivoPower shareholders. For the avoidance of doubt, the Platform has targeted a pre-IPO investment round to raise third party institutional and sovereign capital as a precursor to the planned listings, and existing VivoPower shareholders will not receive Platform shares in connection with the transaction. VivoPower shareholders will however continue to hold their exposure to the non-Nordic portfolio through VivoPower's retained anchor shareholding in the AI Infrastructure Platform.

Strategic Rationale

Monetizes potential value for VivoPower shareholders: through the Platform achieving an independent valuation through institutional and sovereign capital raising in markets that ascribe greater value to assets and pipeline in their native markets;

Sharpens VivoPower as a Nordic-focused AI data center infrastructure pure-play, with its 42MW platform asset in Mo i Rana in Norway as well as a broader Nordic-based pipeline;

Removes non-Nordic construction funding obligations from VivoPower: the Platform will be independently capitalized, with no VivoPower funding commitment required for its portfolio and pipeline;

Fortifies alignment with sovereign and government relationships: by providing a dedicated vehicle through which those relationships can be scaled with matched capital and a commitment to invest in such markets;

Unlocks significant demand from GCC, ASEAN and other capital pools for non-Nordic AI data center infrastructure assets: a Singapore headquarters combined with an LSE primary listing and an ADX secondary listing is designed to enable access for institutional, sovereign, strategic, and Sharia-compliant AI infrastructure capital best matched to non-Nordic assets across the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and the Philippines;

Preserves VivoPower shareholder economic exposure and control: VivoPower will retain de facto control of the Platform through anchor shareholding, board representation, and group governance linkage; and

Simplifies corporate risk profile: by ring-fencing sovereign and geopolitical risk in the Platform vehicle.



Non-Nordic Platform Portfolio and Pipeline

The non-Nordic portfolio to be held by the Platform has been assembled by the VivoPower team through proprietary relationships established over decades, through direct sovereign, government, and strategic-partner engagement across the GCC and ASEAN regions. It comprises in excess of 2.2GW of assets and development opportunities located primarily across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The portfolio and pipeline is tiered in the following manner reflecting site maturity:

Ready to Build (RTB) assets — with power connection agreements and all relevant building permits and approvals;

Secured powered-land positions — sites with signed land access and/or grid connection or firm allocation;

MOU-stage sites — sites with signed memoranda of understanding covering land, grid, or offtake terms, subject to definitive documentation; and

Prospective sites — sites under active evaluation and negotiation, not yet contractually secured.

Tiered MW-by-jurisdiction disclosure across the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and the Philippines will be provided at the appropriate time.

VivoPower's Nordic strategy and platform is unaffected by the establishment of the Platform. The Mo i Rana AI data center in Norway remains the priority focus and management is currently working on the finalization of the definitive lease documentation with a preferred tenant as well as the technical engineering details and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor.

Governance, Advisors, and Next Steps

The Board of VivoPower has approved the establishment of the Platform and authorized management to execute the transaction. Capital markets, legal, and tax advisers have been shortlisted in respect of the transaction.

Completion of this transaction, including the planned listings, is subject to definitive documentation, adviser and sponsor appointments, regulatory clearances, market conditions, and — where applicable — VivoPower shareholder approval. The Company will provide further updates as material milestones are achieved.

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VivoPower, said: "The Board has approved the establishment of a separately listed Platform to hold and independently capitalize the non-Nordic AI data center portfolio which our team has assembled through long-standing sovereign and government relationships across the GCC and ASEAN regions. At present, this comprises in excess of 2.2GW of assets and development opportunities located primarily across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. We believe this strategy and structure best matches these assets with the right sovereign and institutional capital, which may unlock incremental value for VivoPower shareholders. This is by virtue of VivoPower retaining de facto control of the Platform and preserving shareholder exposure to the non-Nordic upside, without VivoPower having to fund the associated construction capital expenditure."

About VivoPower

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning B Corporation with data center and powered land infrastructure across Norway, Finland, and the United Arab Emirates. The Company’s mission is to be the independent, trusted partner for sovereign nations that develop and operate sustainable data center infrastructure, ensuring sovereign control over power, data, and national intelligence. In doing so, VivoPower helps sovereign nations bridge the gap between their energy assets and their AI ambitions by providing the Power-to-X infrastructure necessary to build and control their own domestic intelligence hubs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, use of proceeds, capital deployment timing, the establishment and independent listing of the AI Infrastructure Platform (including its structure, dual-headquarters arrangement, tax residence, domicile, timing, capitalization, listing venues, retained control, and completion), the composition, scale, jurisdictional mix, and staging of the non-Nordic portfolio and pipeline (including in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and the Philippines), the sovereign and government relationships underpinning that portfolio, retained VivoPower interest and governance rights, operational conversion milestones, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower's management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive, and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower's business. These risks, uncertainties, and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Disclaimer and Disclosures

No offer or solicitation. This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of VivoPower, the Platform, or any of their respective affiliates, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offer of securities in connection with the pre-IPO investment round or the planned listings will be made solely by means of the applicable offering or admission documentation, and any decision to invest should be made only on the basis of that documentation.

No prospectus or regulatory approval. This communication is not a prospectus, an admission document, an offering memorandum, or a financial promotion, and has not been reviewed or approved by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Conduct Authority, the London Stock Exchange, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, or any other regulatory or listing authority. As at the date of this communication, no application for admission to listing or trading has been made and no sponsor, adviser, or underwriter has been formally appointed.

Securities law restrictions. Any securities referred to in this communication have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. Nothing in this communication constitutes an offer of securities to any person in the United Kingdom, the European Economic Area, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, or any other jurisdiction, other than to persons to whom such an offer may lawfully be made without any prospectus, registration, or approval requirement.

Completion risk. The establishment of the Platform, the pre-IPO investment round, and the planned listings remain subject to definitive documentation, adviser and sponsor appointments, regulatory and exchange clearances, market conditions and, where applicable, VivoPower shareholder approval. There can be no assurance that any of these steps will be completed on the terms described, within any particular timeframe, or at all, or as to the valuation achieved or the amount of capital raised.

Portfolio and pipeline figures. The 2.2GW figure referred to in this communication comprises assets and development opportunities at differing stages of maturity, including sites that are the subject of memoranda of understanding only and sites that are under evaluation and not contractually secured. It is not a statement of installed, contracted, or operational capacity, and no revenue, earnings, or capital expenditure should be inferred from it. Capacity figures are indicative estimates based on management’s current expectations and are subject to change as technical, grid, permitting, and offtake work progresses. There can be no assurance that any site will advance to a later stage of maturity, secure grid capacity, permits, land rights, or offtake, or be developed at all.

Retained control and accounting treatment. References to VivoPower retaining de facto control of the Platform describe management’s current intentions as to anchor shareholding, board representation, and governance arrangements. Those arrangements have not been documented as at the date of this communication and will be subject to definitive documentation, applicable listing rules including free float and controlled company requirements, and regulatory approvals. The size of VivoPower’s retained holding, the nature of its governance rights, and the accounting treatment of the Platform, including whether it is consolidated in VivoPower’s financial statements, have not been determined and may differ from the position described. Existing VivoPower shareholders will not receive shares in the Platform and will hold no direct interest in it.

Funding obligations. Statements that the Platform will be independently capitalized and that no VivoPower funding commitment is required reflect the structure currently intended by VivoPower. VivoPower may elect, or in certain circumstances be required, to participate in future capital raisings of the Platform in order to maintain its shareholding or to satisfy conditions imposed by regulators, exchanges, or third-party investors.

Platform name and identity. Any name used in connection with the Platform is provisional, is subject to availability, registration, and regulatory and exchange clearance, and may change prior to the pre-IPO investment round or the planned listings.

Third-party information. Certain information in this communication relating to markets, jurisdictions, counterparties, and sites has been obtained from third-party sources. VivoPower has not independently verified that information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness.

No advice. Nothing in this communication constitutes or should be relied upon as investment, legal, tax, regulatory, or accounting advice, or as a recommendation to acquire, hold, or dispose of any securities.

No incorporation by reference and no duty to update. Nothing in this communication is incorporated by reference into any filing made by VivoPower with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission unless expressly stated to the contrary in that filing. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or supplement this communication, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Media Contacts

VivoPower: media@vivopower.com