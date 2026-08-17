SalMar - Prospectus approved for listing of three green bond issues

Kverva, 17 August 2026: The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 17 August 2026 approved the prospectus prepared by SalMar ASA (the Company) in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Company's three green bond issues:

(i) NOK 1 000 000 000 5.625% senior unsecured green bonds issued 25 February 2026 with maturity 25 February 2036 (ISIN NO0013735175);

(ii) NOK 1 500 000 000 5.541% senior unsecured green bonds issued 18 June 2026 with maturity 18 June 2029 (ISIN NO0013755942); and

(iii) NOK 2 500 000 000 FRN 3mN+88bps senior unsecured green bonds issued 18 June 2026 with maturity 18 June 2029 (ISIN NO0013755959).

The prospectus with appendices is available on the Company's website www.salmar.no.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

hakon.husby@salmar.no, +47 936 30 449

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.