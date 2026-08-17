Geely Auto Reports Record H1 2026 Revenue of RMB 173.6 Billion; Core Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Rises 46%

Revenue reached an all-time first-half high of RMB 173.6 billion (up 15% YoY).

Core profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 46% to RMB 9.68 billion.

Total vehicle sales volume hit 1.42 million units, supported by strong performances across Geely Galaxy, Geely China Star, Lynk & Co and Zeekr.

Export volume surged 158% YoY to more than 474,000 units, prompting an increased 2026 exporting target of 920,000 units.

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (0175.HK, “Geely Auto”) today announced its financial results for the first half of 2026, reporting record sales of more than 1.42 million vehicles. Revenue exceeded RMB 170 billion for the first time, rising 15% year on year to 173.6 billion and marking the group’s sixth consecutive year of first-half revenue growth. Core profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 46% year on year to RMB 9.68 billion, outpacing revenue growth. Gross margin rose to 17.9%, while core profit per vehicle increased 45% year on year to RMB 6,806. The group’s liquidity position remained strong. As of June 30, 2026, funding reserve stood at RMB 69.56 billion, close to a historical high.





Geely Galaxy series sold nearly 520,000 vehicles, solidifying its rank among the world’s leading new-energy vehicle brands. Geely China Star series recorded sales of more than 580,000 units. Zeekr sold more than 178,000 vehicles, accounting for approximately 12.5% of total group sales volume. Lynk & Co continued its solid momentum with sales over 144,000 vehicles.

Geely Auto continued to accelerate its R&D and product initiatives. Total H1 R&D expenditure rose 8% year on year to RMB 9.06 billion, while the R&D expenditure ratio decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 5.2% due to enhanced operational efficiencies. Looking into the second half of 2026, the group will reshape the C-segment AI electric sports sedan market with the introduction of the Geely TT and enter the rugged off-road category with the Geely Zhanjian 700. In parallel, Geely will accelerate the electrification of its ICE lineup through advanced HEV technologies, targeting monthly sales of over 30,000 i-HEV units by year-end and an annual sales target of one million units for the Geely China Star series, laying the groundwork for international i-HEV rollouts in 2027.

International expansion served as a major growth engine, with H1 export volume reaching 474,000 units outside China—a 158% year-on-year surge that surpassed the company's full-year 2025 export volume of 420,000 units. Following monthly export exceeding 100,000 units in both June and July, Geely Auto has raised its 2026 export target from 640,000 units to 920,000 units, with a full-year aspiration of approaching one million units. To sustain high-quality global growth, the group is deploying a partnership-led globalization strategy alongside Volvo Cars, Proton, Renault Group, and Ford across local manufacturing, R&D, and supply chains. In addition, Geely has unified its engineering teams in Sweden and Germany to shorten product rollout cycles between China and global markets. The group currently operates across 114 overseas markets, with an international retail and service footprint exceeding 2,000 locations. In the premium segment, the Zeekr 9X is slated to enter additional overseas markets.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Media Contact

Company: Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd

Contact Person: Geely Auto Group Media Relations Janet Chen

Email: media@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e98294ef-947d-4043-8e2c-93b94d1a0aac