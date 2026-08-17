Hanmi Financial to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted by Piper Sandler

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its participation in a non-deal roadshow hosted by Piper Sandler. The roadshow will take place on Monday, August 17 through Wednesday, August 19, 2026, in Dallas, St. Louis, and Minneapolis.

President and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Lee, Chief Financial Officer Ron Santarosa, and representatives of Piper Sandler will host one-on-one and small group meetings during the roadshow.

A copy of the presentation being used for meetings with institutional investors will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Investor Contacts:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

213-427-5636

Lisa Fortuna

Investor Relations

Financial Profiles, Inc.

lfortuna@finprofiles.com

310-622-8251

Source: Hanmi Bank