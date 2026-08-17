Zignal Labs Advances Coordinated Influence Detection with New Inauthentic Activity and Messaging Capability and Extended Patent Filing

HONOLULU, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zignal Labs , provider of agentic intelligence for national security, today announced Inauthentic Activity and Messaging (IAM), a narrative-first detection approach designed to identify coordinated influence activity by examining how narratives emerge, evolve, synchronize, and spread across coordinated actors.

Zignal previously filed a patent application covering elements of the approach. The filing represents the third generation of the company’s coordination detection work, extending a line of technology with priority dating to 2018.

“Influence operations have evolved well beyond the question of whether an individual account is a bot,” said Adam Beaugh, Chief Executive Officer of Zignal Labs. “The operational question is whether activity around an emerging narrative is authentic or coordinated, and whether we can identify that distinction early enough for analysts to act on it. IAM continues work we began years ago and applies it to the information environment in which national security organizations are operating today.”

Extending nearly a decade of coordination detection

Zignal's first-generation patented methods focused on identifying automated accounts and the networks they form. A second generation, based on a 2018 priority and granted in 2025, expanded that work to community-level coordination, including methods for identifying coordinated amplification and distinguishing manufactured influence from authentic influence through network structure.

IAM extends that progression by making the narrative itself the starting point. Rather than beginning with individual accounts or predefined networks, the approach is designed to evaluate patterns of coordination surrounding a narrative’s formation and spread.

“IAM moves the analysis upstream,” said Andras Benke, Chief Technology Officer of Zignal Labs. “By examining narrative evolution, amplification patterns, and coordinated activity together, we can identify the structure of a campaign and understand how it is developing.”

For analysts, that provides earlier visibility into coordinated influence activity – before a campaign becomes apparent through traditional monitoring approaches.

Built for an increasingly complex information environment

As AI-generated content, synthetic media, and coordinated amplification become more pervasive, individual indicators are increasingly difficult to evaluate in isolation. Influence campaigns can synchronize messaging across coordinated actors before traditional account-level or network-level monitoring identifies a clear pattern.

For national security organizations, the challenge is therefore broader than identifying suspicious content in isolation. Analysts need to determine whether activity around an emerging narrative is authentic or coordinated, understand the actors and communities contributing to its spread, and follow how that activity changes over time. IAM is designed to support that process by bringing narrative understanding and coordination analysis together at the campaign level.

The work builds on more than fifteen years of Zignal operational experience applying AI, analytics, and information processing to large, fast-moving, and multi-modal public information environments.

Zignal Labs will be exhibiting at the GSOF Indo-Pacific Irregular Warfare Symposium (IPIW) , August 18–20 in Honolulu, where the company will meet with government agencies, industry partners, and mission organizations to discuss IAM and the application of advanced coordination and influence detection to national security missions.

To meet with the Zignal team during IPIW 2026, visit Booth #202 or contact info@zignallabs.com.

About Zignal Labs

Zignal Labs delivers AI and agentic intelligence for national security, transforming publicly available information into structured, mission-aligned intelligence that analysts and operational systems can reliably consume and operationalize. Built on more than fifteen years of operational experience, Zignal ingests, filters, enriches, validates, and structures multi-modal information across text, imagery, and video to support earlier warning, force protection, maritime awareness, influence detection, and other mission-critical operations. Learn more at www.zignallabs.com.