AMC Robotics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Targeting Commercial Launch in H2 2026; Gross Margin Expands to 80% on Shift Toward Higher-Margin AI and Cloud Services

 | Source: AMC Robotics Corporation AMC Robotics Corporation

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI) (“AMC Robotics” or the “Company”), an AI-driven robotics solutions provider, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $937 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $1.4 million in the prior-year period. The decline reflects the Company’s deliberate strategic shift away from lower-margin product sales, partially offset by 54% growth in recurring AI and cloud revenue-sharing arrangements with Kami Vision Incorporated (“Kami”).
  • Gross profit of $0.8 million, compared to $0.3 million in the prior-year period, with gross margin expanding to 80% versus 19% in the prior year-period.
  • Operating loss of $157 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to a loss of $735k in the prior year-period.
  • Net loss of $176 thousand, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $229 thousand or ($0.01) per share in the second quarter 2025.
  • EBITDA loss of $177k for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to a loss of $219k in the prior-year period.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $4.5 million as of June 30, 2026.

Revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2026 included contributions from the Company’s revenue-sharing collaboration with Kami, a related party. The arrangement is conducted on commercially reasonable, arm’s-length terms and reflects the integration of complementary AI and computer vision capabilities across the Company’s robotics and autonomy platform. Management believes the collaboration has supported revenue diversification, expanded market opportunities, and contributed to the continued development of the Company’s AI-driven robotics ecosystem.

Second Quarter 2026 Operating Highlights

  • Announced NovaArm™ Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam: In June 2026, AMCV Company Limited, the Company’s wholly owned Vietnam subsidiary, announced an agreement to lease a 6,150-square-meter facility in Bắc Ninh, Vietnam, dedicated to Phase 1 NovaArm™ production, with the lease expected to become effective in the third quarter of 2026, initial production targeted for the second half of 2026 and approximately $3.5 million planned for buildout and equipment. The Company is also advancing pre-commercial activities with Sunward Logistics USA LLC, its designated first deployment customer and strategic partner, to support field readiness ahead of commercial launch.
  • Strategic AI Investment: Invested an aggregate of $1.0 million in Etronium AI Inc., a privately held artificial intelligence technology company, through two Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFEs) in April and May 2026. The investment reflects management’s strategy of pursuing AI capabilities that may complement the Company’s long-term robotics and intelligent security solutions platform.
  • Revenue Strategy Evolution: The Company continued to actively manage its revenue mix, significantly reducing inventory-intensive product sales in favor of higher-margin AI, cloud and service revenue, including revenue-sharing arrangements. This shift drove substantial gross margin expansion and operating cost improvements relative to the prior-year period.

“This quarter, we continued to advance AMC Robotics toward commercialization while strengthening the technology and capabilities that support our long-term platform strategy,” said Sean Da, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of AMC Robotics. “Securing our 6,150-square-meter manufacturing facility in Bắc Ninh is an important step toward launching NovaArm™ in the second half of 2026, while our work with Sunward Logistics continues to prepare the platform for its first deployment. We are also expanding our AI capabilities through strategic initiatives, including our $1.0 million investment in Etronium AI, which we believe can complement and strengthen our broader robotics and intelligent security platform. Our shift toward higher-margin recurring revenue is gaining traction, with AI and cloud revenue from Kami increasing 54% year over year and gross margin reaching 80% in the second quarter. We believe advancing these initiatives will lead to establishing the foundation for a scalable robotics business as we move toward commercial deployment.”

About AMC Robotics Corporation
AMC Robotics (NASDAQ:AMCI) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on developing intelligent, scalable hardware and software solutions. The Company's quadruped robotic platform, Kyro™, enables industries to automate inspection, security, and operational tasks through autonomous mobility and AI-powered perception.

For more information, please visit www.amcx.ai.

Investors and Media Contact

Susan Xu
Alliance Advisors IR
E: AMCRoboticsIR@allianceadvisors.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the Non-GAAP financial measure EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization. The Company believes EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is set forth at the end of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's management's current expectations, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) challenges in opening operations in new jurisdictions, including but not limited to compliance with local ordinances, obtaining any necessary permits and regulatory oversight; (b) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the new operations; (c) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (d) the ability to continue to meet the applicable stock exchange listing standards; (e) the effect of the Company's completed business combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp ("AlphaVest") on the Company's business relationships, performance, and business generally and the risk that such transaction further disrupts current plans and operations of the Company or its subsidiaries; (f) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with AlphaVest, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (g) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including legal or regulatory developments (including, without limitation, accounting considerations); (h) the possibility that AMC Robotics may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (i) AMC Robotics' estimates of expenses and profitability; and (j) other risks and uncertainties indicated under "Risk Factors" contained in AMC Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by AMC Robotics. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

The Company assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three months ended  Six months ended 
  June 30,     June 30,    
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
REVENUES            
Product revenue $157,947  $749,313  $259,965  $1,971,116 
Product revenue - related party  5,143   146,655   141,691   146,789 
Revenue share – related party  774,087   501,307   1,720,137   1,071,895 
Total Revenues  937,177   1,397,275   2,121,793   3,189,800 
COST OF REVENUES                
E-commerce platform expenses  (38,463)  (213,049)  (55,039)  (569,017)
Product cost - related party  (92,490)  (836,639)  (233,292)  (1,746,262)
Delivery and freight cost  (5,997)  (20,358)  (12,270)  (33,536)
Inventory impairment losses  (49,620)  (60,648)  (49,929)  (86,073)
Total Cost of Revenues  (186,570)  (1,130,694)  (350,530)  (2,434,888)
Gross Profit  750,607   266,581   1,771,263   754,912 
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES                
General and administrative expenses  (884,349)  (784,236)  (1,739,135)  (1,601,648)
Sales and marketing expenses  (19,758)  (208,107)  (34,090)  (612,219)
Research and development expenses  (3,000)  (9,274)  (25,999)  (23,833)
Total Operating Expenses  (907,107)  (1,001,617)  (1,799,224)  (2,237,700)
                 
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS  (156,500)  (735,036)  (27,961)  (1,482,788)
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)                
Other income - related party  -   533,688   -   1,217,586 
Other income (loss), net  (53,927)  (17,863)  (63,417)  (10,678)
Interest income  33,042   131   61,693   448 
Interest expense  -   (8,082)  -   (24,584)
Total Other Income (loss), Net  (20,885)  507,874   (1,724)  1,182,772 
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX  (177,385)  (227,162)  (29,685)  (300,016)
Income tax benefit (expense)  1,655   (1,751)  (444)  (6,074)
NET LOSS $(175,730) $(228,913) $(30,129) $(306,090)
Other comprehensive loss  (182)  (63)  (669)  (173)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE $(175,912) $(228,976) $(30,798) $(306,263)
                 
NET LOSS PER SHARE: BASIC $(0.01) $(0.01) $(0.00) $(0.02)
NET LOSS PER SHARE: DILUTED $(0.01) $(0.01) $(0.00) $(0.02)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC  22,600,363   18,000,000   22,598,291   18,000,000 


AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  June 30,  December 31, 
  2026  2025 
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $4,544,353  $7,004,601 
Accounts receivable  268   427 
Accounts receivable - related party  3,251,050   2,065,890 
         
Inventories, net  771,483   1,069,465 
Prepaid expenses  239,884   355,467 
Other receivable  1,607   - 
Other receivable - related party, net  216,960   475,909 
         
Advance to suppliers  3,677   3,677 
Advance to suppliers – related party  1,077,914   21,387 
         
Prepayment - related party (current)  36,844   60,000 
Total current assets  10,144,040   11,056,823 
Right-of-use asset  75,298   101,221 
Other non-current assets  7,697   7,697 
Prepayment - related party  -   6,845 
Long-term investment  1,000,000   - 
TOTAL ASSETS $11,227,035  $11,172,586 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable - related party $1,795  $- 
         
Accrued and other liabilities  786,931   701,844 
Tax payable  9,401   6,627 
Other payable - related party  1,787   - 
         
Lease liability - current  58,901   57,349 
Warranty liabilities - current  32,004   30,023 
Total current liabilities  890,819   795,843 
Lease liability - noncurrent  22,909   52,753 
Warranty liabilities - noncurrent  6,839   6,810 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  920,567   855,406 
         
Commitments and contingencies  -   - 
         
Stockholders’ equity        
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 22,600,363 and 22,595,363 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively  2,260   2,260 
Additional paid-in capital  37,673,115   37,653,029 
Accumulated deficit  (27,368,238)  (27,338,109)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (669)  - 
Total stockholders’ equity  10,306,468   10,317,180 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $11,227,035  $11,172,586 


AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
  Six months ended 
  June 30, 
  2026  2025 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net loss $(30,129) $(306,090)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities:        
Provision for warranty  2,169   18,645 
Inventory impairment losses  49,929   86,073 
Non-cash lease expenses  25,923   49,734 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  159   47,396 
Accounts receivable - related party  (1,185,159)  190,168 
Inventories, net  248,053   1,941,962 
Prepaid expenses  115,583   1,980 
Other receivable  (1,607)  (154,351)
Other receivable - related party, net  258,949   1,858,608 
Advance to suppliers  -   (23)
Advance to suppliers – related party  (1,056,527)  - 
Prepayment - related party  30,001   30,121 
Accounts payable  46   - 
Accounts payable - related party  1,795   (3,425,910)
Accrued and other liabilities  85,041   373,524 
Tax payable  2,774   (53)
Other payable - related party  1,787   2,203 
Warranty liabilities  (159)  (342)
Lease liability  (28,292)  (38,485)
Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities $(1,479,664) $675,160 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Long-term investment  (1,000,000)  - 
Repayment of note receivable - stockholder  -   15,862 
Issuance of promissory note  -   (545,294)
Net cash used in investing activities $(1,000,000) $(529,432)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from exercised warrants  20,085   - 
Capital contribution from the shareholder  -   500,000 
Repayment of short-term loan  -   (821,982)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $20,085  $(321,982)
         
Effect of exchange-rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (669)  (173)
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (2,460,248)  (176,427)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period  7,004,601   358,887 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $4,544,353  $182,460 
         
Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures        
Cash paid for interest expenses $-  $17,605 
Cash paid for income taxes $1,594  $1,332 
         
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Common shares issued but not paid  -   4,500,000 
Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for lease obligation  -   168,418 
Unpaid deferred offering cost $-  $156,865 


AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
 
  Three months ended  Six months ended
  June 30,  June 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Net income (loss) $(175,730)  $(228,913)  $(30,129)  $(306,090)
Add: Income tax expense (benefit)
  (1,655)   1,751    444    6,074 
Add: Interest expense  -    8,082    -    24,584 
EBITDA  (177,385)   (219,080)   (29,685)   (275,432)



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