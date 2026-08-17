Investview, Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Strategic Business Update

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completes an $8.3 million partial sale of a private investment, discontinues blockchain and crypto mining operations, and clarifies its holding-company framework across the remaining businesses

Haverford, PA, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided an update on operating activity during and subsequent to the quarter. The quarter reflected a significant contraction in the Company's European marketing network, lower revenue from its health, beauty, and wellness businesses, and continued investment in pre-commercial operations. Management's response has centered on simplifying the portfolio, strengthening capital-allocation discipline, and clarifying the roles of its operating businesses, including selective commercial integration among Conectiv, MyLife Wellness, and Renu Laboratories.

Summary Consolidated Financial Highlights

Results of Operations — Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2025

Gross Revenue (a Non-GAAP measure) decreased 73.2% to $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $9.5 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Net Revenue decreased 73.1% to $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $9.2 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.3 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Loss from operations was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with income from operations of $0.4 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Results of Operations — Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2025

Gross Revenue (a Non-GAAP measure) decreased 68.8% to $6.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $19.4 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Net Revenue decreased 68.3% to $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $18.4 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Net cash used in operating activities was $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $3.7 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Loss from operations was $4.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with income from operations of $0.6 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Balance Sheet Data — June 30, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025

Cash, cash equivalents and digital assets decreased 61.1% to $6.0 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $9.4 million from $15.5 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to net cash used in operations of $5.6 million, a $2.0 million equity investment in an early-stage company developing next-generation nuclear power and infrastructure technology, and a $1.7 million unrealized loss on the Company's Bitcoin holdings.

Total assets decreased $8.0 million, or 37.3%, to $13.5 million. Total liabilities decreased $0.7 million, or 5.4%, to $11.9 million. The Company's current ratio was 0.84 as of June 30, 2026.

Working capital decreased 112.8% at June 30, 2026, a decline of $7.8 million from December 31, 2025, excluding $4.0 million of liquid digital assets held at quarter-end.

Outstanding debt increased $0.2 million to $3.7 million at June 30, 2026, up from $3.5 million at December 31, 2025.

Total stockholders' equity was $1.6 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $7.3 million, or 82.2%, from $8.9 million at December 31, 2025.





Portfolio Company and Strategic Review

Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Platform — Conectiv

Conectiv net revenue was $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of $5.7 million, or 73.3%, from the comparable 2025 period, reflecting contraction in the Company's European marketing network following the December 2025 UOKiK administrative decision in Poland — and underscoring the Company's concentration in a single principal geography. The Company has appealed that decision; the appeal remained pending at the date of this release, and the Company continues to operate in EU markets under its applicable compliance procedures.

During the quarter, the Company continued to implement a shift in its strategic plan to evolve Conectiv from solely a financial-education platform into an integrated Finance + Wellness + Lifestyle membership offering, combining financial tools with MyLife Wellness products, travel and lifestyle benefits, live events and member community access — largely through subscription and recurring-replenishment models. Management selected this approach as it believes that a diversified platform may deepen member relationships, broaden the portfolio available to distributors and reduce the Company's concentration in any single offering or market. During the first two quarters of 2026, the Company also onboarded two additional selling-network organizations as it attempted to partially address distributor concentration following the contraction in its European market. While the addition of these networks has neither yet achieved the desired expansion nor offset the contraction of its European operations, the Company believes its growth and diversification objectives are still possible given additional time.

Subsequent to quarter-end, in late July 2026, the Company launched a multi-channel direct-to-consumer initiative — digital and social marketing, influencer partnerships, field events and distributor training — intended to support Conectiv's broader positioning alongside the existing distributor-led model. Because it launched after quarter-end, it did not materially contribute to second-quarter revenue.

Discontinued Blockchain Technology and Crypto Mining Segment

In early July 2026, the Company discontinued its blockchain technology and crypto mining products and services segment. Management made the decision after concluding that the segment added operating complexity and competed with the Company's remaining businesses for capital and management attention.

Health, Beauty, and Wellness Products

The Health, Beauty and Wellness Products segment generated net revenue of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2025 — a decrease of $1.1 million, or 81.5%.

Renu Laboratories

Renu Laboratories, the Company's U.S.-based FDA-registered contract manufacturer of skincare, haircare, body care and wellness products, saw segment revenue decline primarily due to management's discontinuation or restructuring of higher-volume, lower-margin customer arrangements in favor of relationships with better margin characteristics — reducing production volume and revenue during the quarter.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company expanded Renu's marketing and business-development activity and invested in manufacturing equipment, production technology, and key personnel to rebuild volume and support both third-party manufacturing and the Company's internal wellness products. Management continues to evaluate Renu against revenue, customer economics, operating costs, and capital requirements.

MyLife Wellness

MyLife Wellness (“MLW”), the Company's consumer health and wellness brand, connects Renu's product-development and manufacturing capabilities with Conectiv's technology, membership, and distributor infrastructure. The portfolio includes supplements for gut, metabolic, cognitive and sleep health, functional coffee, and facial-care products, distributed through e-commerce and the distributor network.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company launched a multi-channel direct-to-consumer initiative supporting MLW alongside the existing distributor network; because it launched after quarter-end, it did not materially contribute to second-quarter results.

Financial Services Initiatives

Opencash Securities — Development and Commercialization Update

During the second quarter, the Company continued the pre-commercial development of Opencash Securities LLC (“Opencash”), its registered broker-dealer and digital brokerage platform.

The Company had previously targeted commercialization for late second quarter or early third quarter 2026. During the quarter, management reviewed Opencash’s technology, planned capabilities and commercialization strategy, and determined to extend the pre-commercialization phase rather than launch the platform under its initial configuration. The Company elected to commit additional resources to advance platform functionality, operational readiness and the customer offering prior to broader commercialization.

Planned capabilities include trading in equities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), equity options, and mutual funds, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, third-party capabilities, and system readiness, together with enhanced market data, investor tools, technology-enabled personalization, and engagement and rewards functionality. The Company plans to offer Opencash, a mobile application for self-directed investors, and OpencashPro, a web-based platform for active and more experienced traders.

The Company is currently targeting initial commercial operations by the end of the second quarter of 2027, followed by a phased expansion during the remainder of 2027 and into 2028; however, no definitive commercialization date has been established. The revised timeline reflects management’s decision to further advance the platform’s functionality and commercial readiness prior to broader market introduction. As of June 30, 2026, Opencash remained pre-revenue and pre-commercial, and the Company continued to incur meaningful related development and operating costs.

Strategic Investment and Subsequent Sale

During the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026, the Company invested an aggregate of $3.25 million to acquire 3,250,000 Class A Units in special purpose vehicles managed by Dream Ventures LLC, participating in a private financing of a development-stage company focused on next-generation nuclear power and related energy infrastructure technologies.

Subsequent to quarter-end, in August 2026, the Company sold 1,250,000 Class A Units of Dream SPV VA LLC for aggregate proceeds of approximately $8.3 million, against a cost basis of approximately $1.25 million in the units sold — before applicable accounting adjustments, an estimated gain of approximately $7.05 million.

Because the sale closed subsequent to June 30, 2026, neither the proceeds nor the accounting effect is reflected in the Company's second-quarter results or financial position. The Company retained its remaining interests, which are early-stage private investments subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

Management Commentary

Victor Oviedo, Chief Executive Officer of Investview, stated:

“The second-quarter results reflect a significant deterioration in operating performance, driven principally by contraction in our European network, lower health, beauty and wellness revenue, and continued investment in businesses that are not yet self-supporting. The results reinforce the need for greater focus, more disciplined capital allocation, and stronger economic performance across the portfolio.

“Our response has been to simplify the portfolio and clarify the role of each operating business. Conectiv provides membership, technology, and distribution infrastructure; MyLife Wellness develops and markets consumer wellness products; and Renu provides product-development and manufacturing capabilities. These businesses remain distinct, while sharing capabilities where doing so improves customer economics and return on capital. We discontinued the blockchain and crypto mining segment because it no longer justified its claim on capital and management attention.”

“We applied the same discipline to Opencash. Because the technology, compliance and operational work required for commercialization was incomplete, we extended the pre-commercialization phase rather than launch prematurely. No revised commercialization date has been established.

“Subsequent to quarter-end, we completed the sale of a portion of our private nuclear-technology investment for approximately $8.3 million, meaningfully strengthening the Company's liquidity. The transaction does not change our second-quarter operating results, nor do we regard improved liquidity as a substitute for progress in our underlying businesses.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a holding company that operates a diversified series of marketing, manufacturing and distribution business units that offer goods, products and services across multiple sectors, including financial education and lifestyle, consumer wellness, contract manufacturing and brokerage technology, as well as a development-stage online trading platform that intends to offer self-directed retail brokerage services. For more information, please visit www.investview.com.

About Opencash Securities LLC

Brokerage services are provided by Opencash Securities LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Please review Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options prior to engaging in options trading. Opencash Securities LLC does not provide investment advice. Please consult with investment, tax, or legal professionals before making any investment decisions. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of capital. Check the background of this investment professional on BrokerCheck. Opencash Securities LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Investview, Inc.

Investor Relations

Contact: Ralph R. Valvano

Phone Number: 732.889.4300

Email: pr@investview.com

Reconciliation of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue

(unaudited)

As used in this report, Gross Revenue is not a measure of financial performance under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Gross Revenue is presented as it is used by management to understand total revenue before certain items such as refunds, incentives, credits, chargebacks, and amounts paid to third-party providers. This non-GAAP measure supplements the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation between Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) and Net Revenue is presented below.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Membership Revenue Health, Beauty, & Wellness Coffee Sales Other Revenue Total Gross billings/receipts $ 5,037,436 $ 513,037 $ 482,812 $ 12,179 $ 6,045,464 Refunds, incentives, credits, & chargebacks $ (197,042 ) $ (1,713 ) $ (30,306 ) — $ (229,061 ) Net revenue $ 4,840,394 $ 511,324 $ 452,506 $ 12,179 $ 5,816,403



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Membership Revenue Health, Beauty, & Wellness Other Revenue Total Gross billings/receipts $ 17,639,140 $ 1,680,190 $ 45,651 $ 19,364,981 Refunds, incentives, credits, & chargebacks $ (1,003,015 ) $ (171 ) — $ (1,003,186 ) Net revenue $ 16,636,125 $ 1,680,019 $ 45,651 $ 18,361,795



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Membership Revenue Health, Beauty, & Wellness Coffee Sales Other Revenue Total Gross billings/receipts $ 2,183,419 $ 242,645 $ 132,727 $ 2,306 $ 2,561,097 Refunds, incentives, credits, & chargebacks $ (86,044 ) $ (93 ) $ (681 ) — $ (86,818 ) Net revenue $ 2,097,375 $ 242,552 $ 132,046 $ 2,306 $ 2,474,279



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Membership Revenue Health, Beauty, & Wellness Other Revenue Total Gross billings/receipts $ 8,199,283 $ 1,311,747 $ 38,307 $ 9,549,337 Refunds, incentives, credits, & chargebacks $ (354,601 ) $ (49 ) — $ (354,650 ) Net revenue $ 7,844,682 $ 1,311,698 $ 38,307 $ 9,194,687



