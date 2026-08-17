American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Appoints Asian Financial Markets and Digital Assets Executive Samson Lee as Independent Director

Coinstreet Group Founder and Veteran Hong Kong Financial Executive Brings More Than 25 Years of Capital Markets, Public Company, Strategic Partnership, International Finance, Commercialization and Emerging Technology Leadership Experience to American Fusion.

Lee to Help Support Board Governance, Strategic Partnerships and International Growth Initiatives

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), developer of the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, today announced the appointment of Samson Lee to the Company’s Board of Directors as an Independent Director, adding one of Asia’s most experienced digital-finance, capital-markets and emerging-technology executives to American Fusion’s growing international leadership team.

Mr. Lee brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience spanning technology transformation, publicly traded technology companies, capital markets, regulated financial services, digital assets, strategic partnerships, tokenization and emerging financial infrastructure. His career has included senior executive positions at companies listed on both Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as well as more than a decade working at the intersection of institutional finance, digital assets and global financial-market innovation.

In addition to his responsibilities as an Independent Director, Mr. Lee is expected to support the Company in areas including corporate governance, strategic partnerships, international business development, commercialization strategy, and long-term corporate growth initiatives.

A Financial and Technology Executive with Deep Asian Market Experience

Mr. Lee has spent much of his career building businesses and financial ecosystems throughout Asia and international markets. His background combines traditional public-company management with emerging financial technologies, strategic partnerships, and capital-markets experience, a combination American Fusion believes could become increasingly important as the Company expands its international relationships and long-term growth initiatives.

Mr. Lee brings prior U.S. public company board experience, having previously served as an Independent Director of DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), where he contributed to board governance, strategic oversight, capital markets initiatives, stakeholder engagement, technology commercialization, risk management, and long-term corporate development. His governance and commercialization experience spans multiple technology transformation cycles and innovation-driven sectors, including digital assets, tokenization, emerging financial technologies, quantum technologies, and advanced energy technologies.

Mr. Lee previously served as APAC Managing Director and General Manager of Rovi Corporation and Managing Director and General Manager of Greater China and South Asia DivX, Inc.

His career also includes management leadership experience with PCCW Limited and TOM Group Limited.

American Fusion believes that experience gives Mr. Lee a particularly valuable perspective: he understands both the U.S. public markets and the Asian financial and corporate environment in which American Fusion ultimately intends to build a much larger presence.

Founder of Coinstreet Group

Since 2017, Mr. Lee has served as Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Coinstreet Group (www.coinstreet.group), a Hong Kong-based digital finance ecosystem focused on digital assets, stablecoins, tokenization, digital treasury governance, enterprise transformation and financial-market infrastructure.

Coinstreet’s businesses include CSpro (www.cspro.io), a regulated digital asset platform; DWealth (www.dwealth.vip), a digital treasury governance platform; and iSHANG (www.ishang.com), which focuses on Web3 enterprise transformation and blockchain solutions.

Coinstreet reports that Mr. Lee has built and scaled a digital finance ecosystem operating across Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East, while leading or supporting more than 50 digital assets, tokenization, digital-finance, treasury-innovation and web3 enterprise transformation initiatives across multiple jurisdictions.

His experience includes regulated digital asset platforms and practical tokenization initiatives operating within established regulatory frameworks, including participation in one of the industry's early regulated tokenized private debt offerings in partnership with StormHarbour and Securitize under a regulated U.S. securities framework.

Coinstreet’s public corporate materials similarly identify Mr. Lee as its Founder and CEO and describe him as having more than 25 years of experience in digital-economy industries. Coinstreet also states that CSpro (Hong Kong) Limited is licensed by Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 regulated activities.

Throughout his career, Mr. Lee has participated in multiple technology transformation cycles, including Internet platforms, mobile ecosystems, digital media technologies, digital assets, tokenization, quantum technologies and emerging energy technologies. His experience has centered on helping organizations translate innovation into commercial adoption through strategic partnerships, ecosystem development, governance frameworks, technology commercialization and international market expansion.

Deep Experience Across Institutional Finance

Mr. Lee’s experience extends well beyond technology entrepreneurship. His experience includes institutional digital assets, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, securities distribution, investor onboarding, custody concepts, financial governance, market infrastructure, regulatory compliance and capital markets. Mr. Lee has also served as a Responsible Officer for Type 1 regulated securities activities and as a Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) in Hong Kong.

Through Coinstreet Group’s minority ownership interest in holding company of BMI Capital International, his experience also includes strategic exposure to a FINRA- and SEC-registered U.S. broker-dealer, including broker-dealer operating models, securities distribution, compliance frameworks, institutional onboarding and capital-markets infrastructure.

Building American Fusion’s Asian Financial Strategy

American Fusion believes Asia could eventually represent an important financial and commercial market for the Company. Mr. Lee is expected to assist management and the Board in evaluating international growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, commercial relationships, ecosystem development initiatives, and capital markets positioning across Asia and other international markets. His experience may also support the Company's understanding of international business environments, market-entry considerations, corporate development opportunities, and strategic engagement with industry participants and potential commercial partners.

Broader Asian Capital Markets

As part of its long-term corporate development strategy, American Fusion may evaluate international business and capital markets opportunities as appropriate, especially in key Asian financial centres such as Hong Kong and Singapore. Any future transaction, market listing or international expansion activity would remain subject to regulatory requirements, corporate governance review, market conditions, and Board approval.

Brent Nelson: “A Highly Respected Figure in the Asian Finance Community”

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion, stated: “We are tremendously excited to welcome Samson Lee to American Fusion’s Board of Directors. Samson is a highly respected figure in the Asian finance community. He has spent more than 25 years building businesses, partnerships, and financial ecosystems at the intersection of technology, capital markets, public-company leadership, financial innovation, and technology commercialization. He brings deep relationships and experience across Hong Kong and the broader Asian financial community that would be extremely difficult to replicate.”

Nelson continued: “As American Fusion grows, our ambitions are global. Our first objective is continuing to build the Company properly here in the United States and completing our planned progression to OTCQB, subject to approval. From there, Samson can help us evaluate the opportunities to expand American Fusion’s relationships and presence throughout Asia, including key markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore, and support the Company’s long-term international business, strategic partnership, and capital markets objectives as appropriate.”

Nelson added: “Samson brings more than just relationships. He understands public company governance, institutional investors, regulated securities markets, technology commercialization and the increasingly important intersection between traditional capital markets and next-generation technologies, digital assets, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and financial infrastructure. His experience includes regulated digital asset platforms and real-world implementation of tokenization initiatives operating within established regulatory frameworks. We believe he will add tremendous governance, commercial and strategic depth to our Board.”

Samson Lee Comments on Joining American Fusion

Samson Lee commented: “I am honored to join American Fusion’s Board of Directors at what I believe is a particularly important stage in the Company’s development. Energy and financial infrastructure are both undergoing profound transformations, and the enormous growth in artificial intelligence, data centers and electrification is creating an unprecedented requirement for new sources of reliable power.”

Lee continued: “Throughout my career, I have participated in multiple technology transformation cycles, from Internet platforms and mobile ecosystems to digital media, digital assets and tokenization. I believe fusion energy represents another potentially transformative technology platform and a continuation of the innovation cycles that shape industries and economies over time. I look forward to contributing my experience in public company governance, technology commercialization, strategic partnerships, and international business development as American Fusion pursues its long-term growth objectives.”

Additional Industry Leadership

Mr. Lee’s industry activities further demonstrate his involvement in Hong Kong’s emerging financial infrastructure. Beyond his executive and board responsibilities, Mr. Lee serves as a member of the Hong Kong Government Web3 Development Task Force, Co-Founder of the Hong Kong Web3 Association, and Founder and Chairman of the DATS Awards (www.datsawards.org), an international non-profit awards program and recognition platform dedicated to digital assets and tokenized securities attracting participants from more than 20 countries and supporting ecosystem development, industry collaboration and institutional adoption globally.

His contributions to digital assets, tokenization, financial innovation, and emerging technologies have been recognized through industry awards, including the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence and the Asia Futurist Leadership Award. Mr. Lee has also served as an executive trainer with the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, teaching subjects including digital assets, tokenization, digital custody, governance, regulatory considerations, risk management and institutional adoption. He holds an MBA and a Master of Science in Telecommunications and Networking degree from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, as well as a Bachelor of Commerce in Management and Economics from the University of Toronto.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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