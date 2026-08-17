AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage : Billions of dollars have poured into emerging AI robotics companies over the past two years, and the industry is now large enough to measure in hard numbers. Global installations of industrial robots reached 542,000 units in 2024, more than double the figure from a decade earlier, while the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) reports that the market value of those installations hit a record $16.7 billion. As that capital keeps flowing, investors and operators are starting to separate companies still validating their technology from those proving they can deploy it, get paid for it and repeat the process at scale. Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (profile), doing business as TechForce Robotics, is positioning itself squarely in the second camp. The company just announced that TechForce Robotics has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Singapore-based NBR Intelligence Pte. Ltd. to pursue a factory automation program with a nonbinding planning target of up to 5,000 robotic systems, beginning with five pilot units expected to be operational within 120 days. The framework, and the industry backdrop behind it, is worth a closer look. Nightfood joins other leaders who are operating in the diverse layers of the AI infrastructure stack, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM).

The IFR's Top 5 Global Robotics Trends for 2026 report notes that humanoid and AI-enabled robots are “moving beyond prototypes to deploy ... in real life.”

TechForce's expansion into large-scale industrial and factory automation through the NBR framework speaks directly to the dynamic of workforce shortages.

The company has structured its NBR Intelligence agreement around the standards new AI tech has created, including safety validation, human oversight and testing rigor.

One of the biggest obstacles to robotics adoption has been upfront cost; Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) models are shifting the transaction from a large capital purchase to a smaller, ongoing operating expense.

Companies such as TechForce Robotics that can execute by integrating robotic systems into real workflows, validating performance against hard criteria, and scaling deployments in a structured, repeatable way appear ideally positioned to emerge as leaders.





Click here to view the custom infographic of the Nightfood Holdings editorial.

From Lab Demos to Paying Customers

For years, the AI robotics narrative centered on what machines could theoretically do. Investors funded impressive demonstrations, flashy videos and prototype fleets that rarely left a controlled test environment. That era is ending. The IFR's Top 5 Global Robotics Trends for 2026 report notes that humanoid and AI-enabled robots are “moving beyond prototypes to deploy ... in real life,” with reliability and efficiency now the deciding factors in adoption. Cycle times, energy consumption and maintenance costs matter more than raw capability once a robot has to earn its keep on a factory floor.

This shift shows up in the data too. The IFR reports that professional service robot sales reached nearly 200,000 units in 2024, a 9% increase, and that robotics-as-a-service fleets grew 31% as companies chose subscription models over big upfront purchases, according to the same service robots report. Growth of that kind does not come from R&D budgets. It comes from operators writing checks for machines that work in their actual facilities, day after day.

The distinction matters for how the market is starting to value robotics companies. A firm with a compelling technology roadmap but no paying customers carries a different risk profile than one with signed pilots and a documented path to recurring revenue. Execution, not just innovation, is becoming the differentiator investors watch most closely.

That shift pops up in TechForce Robotics’ announcement. Rather than framing its NBR Intelligence agreement around future capability, the company built the LOI around a concrete evaluation process: operational, safety, network, facility and workflow assessments beginning within 30 days, five pilot systems targeted for operation within 120 days, and a 30-day performance evaluation against availability, task-completion, throughput, accuracy and safety criteria. That is a deployment-first structure, not a technology pitch, and it reflects where the broader industry consensus says the real competitive advantage now sits.

Labor Shortages Are Forcing the Issue

Workforce shortages are no longer a talking point in robotics marketing decks; they are showing up directly in adoption data. The IFR's data on the U.S. robot market shows industrial robot installations rose 11% in 2025 to roughly 38,000 units, with the food industry alone seeing adoption surge 30% as operators struggled to staff production lines. Robot density in U.S. manufacturing now stands at 307 units per 10,000 employees, putting the country eighth globally even as it lags South Korea, Germany and Japan.

Hospitality and food service face similar pressure. Turnover in many operational environments runs persistently high, and rising wages have made repetitive, physically demanding roles harder to staff at a sustainable cost. The IFR's service robotics data shows hospitality robots remain the second-largest category of professional service robots sold worldwide, trailing only transportation and logistics units. Operators are buying robots not because the technology is novel. They are buying because they cannot find or retain enough people to run their operations at capacity.

Industrial and commercial operators describe the same problem in blunter terms. In the TechForce-NBR announcement, NBR Intelligence CEO Rick Nguyen said factory turnover in the company's network runs “about 15% to 20% a year,” and that rising education levels are making it harder to hire traditional factory labor. That is not a hypothetical constraint. It is a daily operating problem that automation vendors are increasingly being asked to solve.

TechForce's expansion into large-scale industrial and factory automation through the NBR framework speaks directly to this dynamic. “We are excited about the potential of this project,” stated Nightfood Holdings CEO Jimmy Chan. “In addition to helping prospective site operators address ongoing labor shortages and production constraints, the contemplated automation program is designed to materially expand production capacity and create additional revenue opportunities for the targeted operations. This LOI also represents an important step in expanding TechForce Robotics into large-scale industrial and factory automation.”

The proposed robotics mix of the agreement includes 4- to 6-axis robotic arms alongside TechForce's LIM-E and Kebb-i platforms, aimed at automating up to 30% of identified workflows at each participating site. It is a direct response to the same staffing pressure showing up across IFR's global data.

Deployment Discipline Separates Winners From Also-Rans

Raising capital and building working prototypes is only half of the robotics business. The harder half is integrating machines into an operator's existing workflows, proving they perform under real conditions and then repeating that process across additional sites without the wheels coming off. The IFR points out that AI is increasing robotic autonomy and adaptability, but also raises the bar for safety validation, human oversight and testing rigor before systems can be trusted at scale.

That validation burden is exactly where many well-funded robotics startups stall. A robot that performs well in a single pilot does not automatically scale to hundreds of sites with different layouts, safety requirements and integration needs. Every additional deployment surfaces new edge cases. Companies that treat each site as a bespoke, closely measured rollout tend to outperform those that assume early success guarantees automatic scale.

The structure operators are now demanding reflects this reality. Site assessments, phased pilot programs, defined acceptance criteria and staged expansion are becoming standard requirements before large commitments get made, rather than optional extras layered on after a sale. Vendors that build these steps into their commercial process from the outset are better positioned to convert interest into contracts.

TechForce Robotics has structured its NBR Intelligence agreement around exactly this kind of staged discipline. The contemplated framework does not jump straight to 5,000 systems. It starts with five pilot units, priced between $250,000 and $350,000 in aggregate including implementation services, evaluated over 30 days against specific performance benchmarks.

Only after successful completion and written acceptance of those pilots does the program move to an initial scaled deployment of 100 cumulative systems, followed by roughly 500 additional systems per month toward the full planning target. That sequencing — assessment, pilot, acceptance, scale — is the deployment discipline the broader industry is increasingly demanding of AI robotics vendors.

Robotics-as-a-Service Lowers the Barrier to Adoption

One of the biggest obstacles to robotics adoption has been upfront cost. Purchasing industrial robotic systems outright requires significant capital, and many operators are unwilling to make that commitment without proof the technology will perform reliably in their specific environment. Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) models are changing that calculus by shifting the transaction from a large capital purchase to a smaller, ongoing operating expense.

The data shows this shift is already well underway. IFR's World Robotics 2025 Service Robots report notes that RaaS-based fleets grew 31% in 2024, while rental and subscription revenue for service robots increased 42% year-over-year. IFR President Takayuki Ito observed that “more and more companies are deciding to enter into subscription or rental agreements rather than purchasing robots outright” specifically to avoid heavy upfront investment. That is a meaningful signal about how operators actually want to buy automation today.

For robotics providers, RaaS is not just a sales tactic. It creates the potential for recurring revenue tied to deployment volume and duration rather than a single transaction, along with ongoing touchpoints for maintenance, software updates and expansion into new use cases at the same customer site. That recurring relationship can also make it easier to convert a single successful pilot into a much larger account over time.

TechForce Robotics has built RaaS directly into its commercial strategy, and the NBR Intelligence framework is structured this way from the outset. The proposed program contemplates a RaaS structure with an option for participating site operators to purchase the systems outright at the end of a 24-month term, subject to final commercial terms. That approach mirrors the industry-wide movement IFR has documented and gives prospective factory customers a lower-friction path to test automation before committing to a full capital purchase, precisely the adoption barrier RaaS models are designed to remove.

A Deployment-Focused Bet in a Crowded Field

Nightfood Holdings, dba TechForce Robotics, operates at the intersection of AI-enhanced robotics, industrial automation and Robotics-as-a-Service, markets benefiting from labor shortages, rising operating costs and growing demand for productivity-enhancing technology. Unlike many emerging robotics companies that are still primarily focused on technology development, TechForce has organized itself around a deployment-driven strategy spanning hospitality, food service, commercial and industrial markets, with potential revenue streams from equipment sales, implementation services and recurring RaaS agreements.

The company's newly announced NBR Intelligence framework is the clearest expression of that strategy to date. It contemplates five initial pilot systems integrated with NBR's MIDAS industrial intelligence platform, already live on real factory floors in garment and leather-goods manufacturing, followed by a potential phased rollout toward a nonbinding planning target of up to 5,000 systems.

The announcement outlines the key pieces of the 5,000-system framework and what milestones will lead to success. Those specific conditions include operational, safety, network and workflow assessments; defined pilot-acceptance criteria; and participating site-operator approval. That level of process transparency is consistent with the execution-first posture the broader robotics market is starting to reward over technology promises alone.

The AI robotics industry has moved past the point where technological promise alone can carry a company's valuation. Global installation data from the IFR shows the market is large, growing and increasingly shaped by real operator demand rather than speculative interest, with 542,000 industrial robots installed in 2024 and U.S. installations up 11% in 2025. Labor shortages across hospitality, food service, commercial and industrial markets are accelerating that demand, pushing operators toward automation not as an experiment but as an operational necessity.

Meanwhile, the companies most likely to emerge as leaders are those that can execute: integrating robotic systems into real workflows, validating performance against hard criteria, and scaling deployments in a structured, repeatable way. Flexible commercial models such as Robotics-as-a-Service are lowering the barrier to that adoption, letting operators test automation without committing large amounts of capital upfront.

Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, is pursuing exactly this kind of deployment-driven path. Its recently announced NBR framework contemplates five initial pilot systems and a potential phased deployment of up to 5,000 systems, subject to site identification, assessments, pilot acceptance, financing and definitive agreements. The structure is built around proof before scale, not scale before proof. Investors may find TechForce's public-market accessibility, expanding commercial pipeline, real-world operating focus and potential for scalable recurring revenue to be meaningful differentiators as the company works to convert deployment opportunities into binding contracts, recognized revenue and long-term profitability.

AI Infrastructure Moves into High Gear

Artificial intelligence is entering a new stage of expansion as investment spreads across the infrastructure, computing and automation technologies required to deploy AI at scale. From new financing models designed to accelerate massive infrastructure buildouts to specialized AI models, autonomous robotics and intelligent warehouse systems, recent developments illustrate how the AI ecosystem is becoming increasingly interconnected. Alongside emerging AI infrastructure operators such as AZIO AI Holdings, these advances highlight the growing importance of compute capacity, physical infrastructure and real-world AI deployment.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced strategic partnerships to establish independent compute financing platforms. The partnerships are with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR to mobilize more than $500 billion of third-party capital for the buildout of AI infrastructure over time. Memorandums of understanding signed with six of the world’s premier financial institutions to create these partnerships aim to establish the first compute financing platforms of their kind at global scale to enable the AI infrastructure buildout across NVIDIA’s ecosystem, including leading frontier AI labs, enterprises and AI clouds.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported that two specialized cybersecurity models from OpenAI are now available on Amazon Bedrock to eligible customers. Daybreak Red provides access to GPT-5.6 Cyber, a purpose-trained cybersecurity model. Daybreak Blue provides access to GPT-5.6 Sol with safeguards calibrated for defensive cybersecurity work. AWS security teams are already using both models to help find and fix security vulnerabilities faster. Amazon noted that both models are designed so that no one can access customer prompts or outputs. Data is not used for model training, and neither model requires sharing data with OpenAI.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) develops and deploys autonomy at scale in vehicles, robots and more. The company follows an approach based on advanced AI for vision and planning, supported by efficient use of inference hardware. Tesla believes this approach is the only way to achieve a general solution for full self-driving, bipedal robotics and more. With that in mind, the company is developing Optimus, a general purpose, bipedal, autonomous humanoid robot capable of performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) has acquired ARMS Innovations Ltd., a UK-based software company specializing in real-time operational intelligence solutions for complex automated warehouse environments. The company noted that the transaction expands Symbotic’s solution from automation execution to full-scale, AI-powered operational intelligence across the entire warehouse ecosystem. It unifies automated systems and human workflows to enable seamless operations in highly complex environments with reduced downtime and improved performance.

These developments demonstrate how the AI opportunity is broadening beyond individual models and applications to encompass the infrastructure and intelligent systems that make large-scale adoption possible. As capital flows into computing capacity and AI moves further into cybersecurity, robotics and industrial automation, companies operating across different layers of the technology stack are helping build an increasingly sophisticated AI ecosystem—creating opportunities for infrastructure-focused operators as demand for power, compute, connectivity and scalable deployment continues to grow.

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings.

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