Performance Shoe Sales Pick Up the Pace Amid Selective US Consumer Spending in the Footwear Market

CHICAGO, IL, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. footwear industry delivered modest dollar growth during the first half of 2026, with total sales increasing +1%, compared to the same period last year, according to Circana, LLC. While consumers remained selective in their discretionary spending, higher average selling prices (ASP) continued to offset weaker demand reflected in a decline in units sold.

Performance footwear remained the industry's standout growth engine in the first half, generating +6% dollar growth coupled with an increase in units sold. Running shoes continued to lead gains, with category dollar and unit sales both climbing +13%. Cross-training, golf, volleyball, and other activity-based categories also posted gains as consumers continued investing in products that support movement, wellness, and active lifestyles.

Growth in running-inspired styles was not enough to offset an overall decline in sport lifestyle footwear, although sneaker categories continued to account for the majority of footwear industry sales volume. Fashion footwear dollar sales remained flat overall, but certain segments generated some of the footwear market's strongest growth rates, highlighting consumers' interest in fresh yet wearable and transitional styles. Ballerinas posted double-digit dollar growth, while mules, clogs, and pumps also grew. Fashion sandal sales were stable overall, with gains in slides and flip flops helping offset weakness in larger multi-strap sandal segments. Beyond fashion, select outdoor segments including hiking, lite hiking, and fishing and water boots, posted gains, demonstrating continued demand for footwear tied to active lifestyles and practical everyday use.

"Consumers remain highly intentional about their footwear purchases," said Beth Goldstein, footwear and accessories industry advisor at Circana. “The biggest growth stories in the first half came from categories that blend comfort, versatility, and performance. Fashion trends are generating excitement and momentum, but sneakers remain the largest part of the business by a wide margin. The long-term winners will be the brands that can combine innovation and relevance with the functionality consumers continue to prioritize in how they are living, working, and moving today.”

Looking ahead, Circana's latest Future of™ Footwear report forecasts that the industry will close out 2026 relatively flat for the year, as pricing gains will continue to offset lower unit demand. Comfort remains the leading purchase driver for future footwear purchases, while consumers continue seeking products for casual everyday use, replacement purchases, and sports and fitness activities. Nearly half of consumers report delaying purchases or choosing lower-priced alternatives due to price increases, reinforcing the need for clear value and product differentiation.

"As consumers continue to navigate economic uncertainty and rising costs, the greatest opportunities will come from innovation, differentiated product stories, and compelling value propositions," Goldstein added. "Brands and retailers that connect product assortment, storytelling, and consumer priorities around comfort, performance, and versatility will be best positioned to capture growth as the market stabilizes and returns to modest expansion in the years ahead."

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.