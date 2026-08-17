TOMI Secures Critical Ireland Market Approval, Strengthening SteraMist's Position Across the European Union

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced today that its Binary Ionization Technology has received formal approval in Ireland under the European Union's Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR), extending the Company's growing footprint of authorizations across the European Union.

BIT Solution is now approved in Ireland in addition to 10 other European markets including: Austria, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Spain, Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The EU authorizations cover BIT Solution for both SteraMist room fogging and surface spraying equipment. The product is approved for professional indoor use, addressing bacteria, yeasts, and mycobacteria serving the medical, healthcare, industrial, commercial, hospitality, institutional, and tertiary sectors.

“Ireland's approval reinforces SteraMist's position in a market that is home to some of the world's most demanding contamination-control and decontamination standards,” said Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. “As the region's life sciences and healthcare sectors continue to raise the bar on validated, documented efficacy, we believe iHP technology is well positioned to meet that demand and expand its footprint across the market.”

Ireland Life Sciences Addressable Market

Ireland represents one of Europe's most concentrated life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs and is also where one of TOMI's established decontamination and sterilization competitors is headquartered. Securing authorization in this market positions SteraMist and iHP technology alongside long-established players in a region where regulatory scrutiny and validation standards are among the most demanding in the world. According to IDA Ireland, Ireland ranks as the world's third-largest pharmaceutical exporter and is home to more than 90 pharmaceutical companies, including nine of the world's top 10 global pharmaceutical companies (Source: IDA Ireland).

TOMI continues to see growing interest in SteraMist iHP decontamination from organizations expanding their contamination-control programs internationally, as customers increasingly look to standardize decontamination protocols across multi-country operations. Many of TOMI's existing pharmaceutical and life sciences customers already maintain operations in Ireland, with rising interest from U.S.-based customers evaluating international expansion of their contamination-control programs, including into European markets such as Ireland.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services to serve the international sector. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com