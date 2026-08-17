Ever After Foods Acquires Fishway to Expand Integrated Food Production Technology Platform

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever After Foods (EAF) today announced the strategic acquisition of Fishway, representing an important milestone in the company's long-term strategy to expand its industrial protein manufacturing platform through the integration of complementary technologies and scientific capabilities. Following a successful technology collaboration validating the compatibility of the two platforms, the acquisition adds a portfolio of aquatic cell lines, expertise in animal-component-free (ACF) media, and a highly experienced scientific team, strengthening Ever After Foods' industrial protein manufacturing platform while shortening development cycles and accelerating commercialization.

“The future of protein will be determined not by who develops the next breakthrough, but by who can bring breakthrough technologies together into scalable industrial production. Fishway is an important addition to our broader strategy of building the industrial infrastructure required for resilient, scalable and secure protein production. We are committed to selectively integrating complementary biology, media and manufacturing technologies while remaining an open manufacturing platform serving companies across the cultivated protein ecosystem,” said Eyal Rosenthal, CEO of Ever After Foods.

In parallel with the acquisition, Ever After Foods also secured an additional $2 million strategic investment to support continued commercialization and further expansion of its platform.

Supported by strategic shareholders spanning global food production, industrial manufacturing and biotechnology, Ever After Foods translates breakthrough biological innovation into resilient industrial protein manufacturing. EAF operates a species-agnostic manufacturing platform designed to integrate advances in biology, media, bioprocessing and production technologies from across the cultivated protein ecosystem. Its platform combines advanced bioprocess engineering, proprietary edible scaffold technology (PlantriX) and its Edible Packed-Bed (EPB™) production system to enable efficient, industrial-scale manufacturing.

EAF’s initial collaboration with Fishway demonstrated that combining specialized aquatic biology and animal-component-free media with EAF's manufacturing platform creates a faster, more integrated pathway from biological innovation through media development and industrial-scale production. By integrating these capabilities into its platform, EAF will shorten development cycles, reduce technical interfaces and accelerate commercialization across multiple species and applications.

The acquisition expands Ever After Foods' ability to support food, ingredient and pet food companies through an integrated development and manufacturing platform, reducing development timelines while accelerating the path to commercial production. One of the integrated platform's initial commercial programs will focus on cultivated functional protein ingredients for premium pet food, given the compelling combination of industry demand, product value and favorable regulatory dynamics. The platform will also enable food companies, ingredient companies and cultivated protein developers to accelerate the development and industrial-scale production of cultivated meat, seafood and other next-generation protein applications.

“The cultivated protein space has faced an assortment of challenges over the last few years, but the promise of quality protein production at scale has not dimmed. The industry is entering a new phase, moving from isolated technology development to industrial integration and commercialization,” noted Annelies Bogaerts, CEO of Fishway. “After an initial technology collaboration demonstrating the power of our complementary solutions, it was clear that the acquisition would help us drive a new era of safe, sustainable protein manufacturing. We look forward to supporting EAF’s industrial platform.”

As part of the deal, the existing Fishway team will become part of the broader Ever After Foods organization. Belgium will remain an important center of excellence for the company’s aquatic biology and media development, strengthening EAF’s scientific and operational footprint in Europe. Fishway's shareholders will continue to support the EAF platform and share Ever After Foods’ confidence in its long-term potential. Additional terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Ever After Foods will continue expanding its industrial protein manufacturing platform through internal innovation, strategic partnerships and selective technology integrations that accelerate commercialization across multiple species and food applications.

About Ever After Foods

Ever After Foods is an industrial technology company building the next generation of protein manufacturing infrastructure. Its platform integrates biology, media, bioprocess engineering and advanced manufacturing technologies into scalable production systems that enable food and ingredient companies to produce next-generation proteins efficiently, sustainably and at industrial scale. By combining internal innovation with selective technology integration, Ever After Foods is building a platform designed to strengthen the resilience, scalability and long-term security of global protein production. Learn more at https://everafterfoods.com/.

About Fishway

Fishway is a food-tech company focused on delivering the nutritional benefits of a conventional fish fillet through cultivated fish biomass. Fishway eliminates risks such as antibiotics, heavy metals, microplastics, and other environmental contaminants that can be present in conventional seafood, while providing an additional, sustainable source of healthy fish products. Learn more at https://fishway.be/.