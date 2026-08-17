Mark Cuban Foundation and Boys Town Nevada Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Las Vegas Teens

APPLICATIONS CLOSE SEPTEMBER 30

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Boys Town, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Las Vegas this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9-12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 31, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Boys Town, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Las Vegas is hosted and staffed by Boys Town Nevada. There will be a need for industry mentors for the camp, more information to come in mid-August.

Boys Town Nevada is one of more than 25 host companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

“Boys Town Nevada is thrilled to be partnering with the Mark Cuban Foundation and hosting the AI Bootcamp! It is critical that we prepare our youth for the future of technology and give them an opportunity to learn from a respected organization,” said John Etzell, executive director of Boys Town Nevada.

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org.

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here.

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org.