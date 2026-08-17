Cloudastructure Appoints Nile Coates as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Commercial Growth Across Enterprise Markets

Coates Joins From ECAM, a GardaWorld Company, Where He Led U.S. Sales Across Critical Infrastructure, Commercial Real Estate and Retail

Appointment Strengthens Commercial Organization to Support Expansion Across Enterprise Markets

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. ("Cloudastructure" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSAI), a leader in cloud-native AI surveillance and remote guarding, today announced the appointment of Nile Coates as Chief Revenue Officer. Coates will lead the Company's global sales organization, revenue operations and channel partner strategy, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer and Chairman James McCormick.

In this role, Coates will lead the expansion of Cloudastructure's commercial organization as the Company continues to broaden its presence across enterprise markets, including commercial real estate, data centers, logistics, retail and critical infrastructure. His mandate includes scaling the sales organization, strengthening channel partnerships and accelerating Cloudastructure's land-and-expand strategy within existing customer portfolios. Coates succeeds Lauren O’Brien, who has departed the Company.

"Over the past several years, we've demonstrated that our platform resonates across a growing number of enterprise markets. The opportunity in front of us is no longer proving the technology. It is scaling the commercial organization capable of capturing it," said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Cloudastructure. "Nile has spent his career building sales organizations that expand into new markets, develop enterprise relationships and convert demand into long-term growth. As we continue broadening our presence across commercial real estate, critical infrastructure, data centers and other enterprise verticals, we believe his experience will be instrumental in helping us scale the business."

"I've spent my career helping large organizations deliver physical security at scale, and that experience gave me a front-row seat to how customer expectations are changing," said Coates. "Organizations increasingly want intelligent, cloud-native platforms that can adapt quickly, integrate easily and deliver better operational visibility than legacy systems. Cloudastructure has built exactly that type of platform, and I believe the Company is well positioned to expand across multiple enterprise markets. I'm excited to build the commercial organization that helps accelerate that opportunity."

Coates joins Cloudastructure from ECAM, a GardaWorld company, where he led the U.S. Sales and Sales Support organizations. Coates brings extensive experience overseeing sales organizations with full P&L responsibility for $370 million in annual revenue, scaling sales teams from five representatives to more than thirty, building the training programs that supported that growth, and negotiating numerous multi‑million‑dollar enterprise agreements. Earlier in his career, he helped scale Stealth Monitoring into one of the industry’s largest providers prior to its acquisition by ECAM.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Media Contact

Kathleen Hannon, Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Cloudastructure@KCSA.com