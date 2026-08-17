NTHI’s Nasdaq Advantage Takes on New Meaning After Its Breakthrough Phase 2a Results

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a tendency to think of a Nasdaq listing as simply a better place for a stock to trade. For NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI), however, the Nasdaq Global Market listing has become considerably more interesting following NeOnc’s Phase 2a results for NEO100 in recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma.

The company reported a six-month progression-free survival rate of 48.9%, nearly 2.5 times the 20% historical benchmark, with a reported p-value of 0.0047. NeOnc also reported median overall survival of approximately 26.1 months, while six-, 12- and 24-month overall-survival rates were approximately 86.7%, 60.9% and 54.1%, respectively. The study was open-label and single-arm, so the results should be viewed as an encouraging clinical signal rather than definitive proof of efficacy that would ordinarily come from a randomized confirmatory trial.

The Phase 2a Result Changes the Capital Story

The Nasdaq listing did not cause the Phase 2a results, and the Phase 2a results do not make NTHI’s $75 million ATM automatically worth $75 million. What they potentially do is bring two previously separate pieces of the story together: NTHI now has encouraging human clinical data, and it has a national-market capital structure that can potentially help finance the next stage of development.

Before meaningful clinical data, financing a biotechnology company is largely an exercise in financing potential. Investors are being asked to fund a hypothesis. Will the drug work? Will the safety profile hold up? Will the trial meet its objectives? Will regulators allow the program to advance? Will the company have enough capital to get there?

Every meaningful milestone can reduce some of that uncertainty, which is why successful Phase 2a data can be transformative for a biotech company even before the drug generates commercial revenue. In NTHI’s case, the reported 48.9% six-month PFS result substantially exceeded the company's 20% historical benchmark, while the company also reported median overall survival of approximately 26 months and no major toxicities.

The next question is no longer simply whether NEO100 can produce a clinical signal and becomes How far can NeOnc take that signal?

That is where capital becomes critical.

Clinical Success Creates a New Kind of Financing Opportunity

A promising Phase 2a result can potentially change the economics of raising money because management is no longer asking investors to finance only a scientific hypothesis. The company can point to an actual human clinical outcome. That doesn't eliminate risk, establish regulatory approval or guarantee that a larger study will reproduce the results, but it changes the company's negotiating position with institutional investors, strategic partners, pharmaceutical companies and other capital providers.

This is one of the reasons a national exchange listing becomes more valuable as a biotechnology company matures. The listing provides the capital-market infrastructure, while clinical milestones provide the fundamental story that can potentially attract capital to that infrastructure.

NTHI established an at-the-market program allowing it to sell up to $75 million of common stock from time to time through BTIG and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners. The company has made clear that this is a financing facility, not $75 million of cash already sitting on the balance sheet.

Yet, the existence of the facility gives management a valuable financing tool. NTHI doesn't necessarily have to sell the entire authorization at once. It can potentially access capital incrementally, subject to market conditions, applicable rules and the terms of the agreement, which creates an important connection between clinical progress and capital formation.

The ATM Becomes More Interesting After Clinical Validation

If NEO100’s Phase 2a results contribute to greater investor interest and support a stronger valuation, the company theoretically has the ability to raise capital at a higher share price than it might have achieved before the results, which can mean issuing fewer shares to generate the same amount of capital, as the more valuable the market believes a company is, the less equity it theoretically needs to sell to raise a fixed amount of money.

That is why creating value before raising significant capital can be so important for biotech shareholders and this is where the Phase 2a results potentially change the capital story.

The $75 million ATM existed before the clinical readout, but the potential strategic reason for using it could be very different after the readout. Management now has the opportunity to potentially use capital to advance a program that has generated encouraging human clinical data rather than simply funding an unproven hypothesis.

That doesn't mean NTHI should raise $75 million immediately. In fact, the better strategy could ultimately be to raise capital carefully and opportunistically, depending on valuation, regulatory developments and the company's projected cash requirements.

The objective should be to raise capital when that capital can create the greatest strategic value for shareholders, which is critical because the next phase of development could require substantially more resources.

A successful Phase 2a study doesn't mean the capital requirements are finished. It can mean the opposite. Success can create the need to accelerate development. NTHI has indicated that it intends to engage with the FDA regarding the pathway toward a larger registrational study.

A larger trial could require more patients, additional clinical sites, expanded drug manufacturing, regulatory work, data management and significantly greater operating resources.

The company's recent financial reporting illustrates that development expenses are already increasing. NTHI reported approximately $2.6 million in R&D expense for its second quarter, compared with approximately $0.7 million a year earlier, reflecting increased clinical activity, manufacturing and development work.

In other words, NTHI is moving into a phase where capital requirements could become more consequential, not less, which makes its Nasdaq listing and financing infrastructure increasingly relevant.

A national exchange listing does not guarantee institutional investment. But it potentially gives NTHI access to investors who may not participate in securities trading on smaller markets. That distinction becomes more important after a clinical milestone because the company can now present human data alongside its broader scientific and corporate story.

The Phase 2a Result Improves NTHI's Negotiating Position

Before Phase 2a, NTHI had to convince investors that its science might work.

After Phase 2a, it can point to human clinical results while making the case for the next stage of development and potentially broaden the universe of investors willing to evaluate the company.

The strategic value of a Nasdaq listing is therefore not static. It can become more important as the underlying scientific and financial profile of the company matures.

A company with no clinical data and a Nasdaq listing is one thing. A company with positive Phase 2a data, multiple development programs, intellectual property and established public-market financing capabilities is a very different proposition.

There is also a broader strategic consideration. Publicly traded Nasdaq stock can potentially become a form of corporate currency. If NTHI eventually wants to acquire technology, license intellectual property, enter a strategic transaction or pursue a partnership, it has potentially more options for structuring those transactions.

Cash is one option. Debt is another. Equity can be another.

That could become increasingly relevant if NeOnc continues expanding beyond a single therapeutic program.

There Is Also a Broader Pipeline Story

NeOnc has continued developing NEO100 while also advancing NEO212 and expanding its regulatory footprint. NTHI has announced UAE IND approvals covering NEO100 and NEO212, with the NEO100 authorization encompassing multiple adult and pediatric programs, which means the capital question may ultimately be about much more than funding one clinical trial.

NTHI is attempting to build a broader CNS oncology development platform and that makes access to capital increasingly important.

If NEO100 continues to advance, NEO212 progresses and additional indications become viable, the company's capital requirements could grow alongside its opportunity.

Instead of asking, “Can we raise enough money to survive?”, management could eventually be asking, “How much capital should we deploy to maximize the value of these opportunities?”

That is a much better problem to have.

There is also the possibility that stronger clinical data could improve NTHI's negotiating position with strategic partners.

A company with a promising preclinical program may have difficulty negotiating from strength. A company with encouraging human Phase 2 data potentially enters those discussions with a more valuable asset. That does not mean a pharmaceutical partnership is imminent, nor does it mean NTHI will necessarily pursue one. However, successful clinical data can potentially increase the number of doors available to management and this is the central theme of the Nasdaq story:

Clinical success creates strategic optionality. Nasdaq creates financial optionality.

NeOnc now potentially has both.

Of course, investors should remain disciplined. The Phase 2a study was open-label and single-arm, and comparison with a historical benchmark has limitations. The results are encouraging, but confirmatory evidence will be important before investors can assume that the reported efficacy will translate into regulatory approval or commercial success.

That makes the company's next interaction with the FDA particularly important. The market will want to understand the potential registrational pathway, including trial design, patient population, endpoints and other regulatory requirements. Those decisions could materially influence both the cost and timeline of NEO100's development, and the Nasdaq listing could potentially become a strategic asset rather than simply a trading venue.

This Is Where the Nasdaq Listing Could Become a Strategic Weapon

If the FDA provides a clear path forward and NTHI continues generating supportive data, management could approach the capital markets with a significantly more developed story: a lead CNS oncology program with human Phase 2 data, a potential regulatory pathway, additional clinical programs, intellectual property and an established public-equity financing mechanism, which is considerably different from approaching investors with a preclinical hypothesis.

The $75 million ATM itself is not the story; the optionality is the story.

NTHI may ultimately raise substantially less than $75 million. It may raise it over an extended period. It may pursue other financing alternatives. Or market conditions may make some portion of the facility unattractive to use. Those are all possibilities.

The important point is that the company has established a mechanism through which it can potentially access public equity capital when management believes the circumstances are appropriate and, if the company's valuation increases as its clinical story develops, the economics of that financing capability could potentially improve, making the timing of the Phase 2a success important.

The value of a financing facility is not independent of the value of the company using it.

A $75 million ATM for a company that has just reported encouraging Phase 2a data and is preparing for the next stage of development is potentially something very different.

The market will ultimately determine how much value it assigns to that clinical success, but NTHI now has the infrastructure to potentially translate a stronger valuation into additional development capital and that may be one of the most important consequences of its Nasdaq listing.

The company isn't simply gaining a larger audience for its stock. It potentially gains access to a broader capital ecosystem at exactly the point when its scientific story is becoming more mature.

Science and Capital Are Finally Meeting

That doesn't eliminate clinical risk. It doesn't eliminate financing risk. It doesn't eliminate dilution and it doesn't guarantee that NEO100 will ultimately succeed in a registrational trial, but it does mean that NTHI may be entering an important new phase in which science and capital markets begin reinforcing one another.

If NeOnc can continue converting clinical milestones into increasing confidence in NEO100 and its broader pipeline, the company's Nasdaq listing could allow it to potentially finance that progress through a much larger capital market than would otherwise be available.

NTHI has taken an important step in proving its science in humans. Now it has to prove that it can convert that scientific progress into regulatory advancement, additional capital, strategic partnerships and ultimately commercial value.

The Phase 2a results may have changed what NTHI is capable of asking the capital markets to finance. Nasdaq may give the company the platform from which to ask.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.